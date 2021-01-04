‘The Bachelor’ is a dating and relationship reality series hosted by Chris Harrison. The show originally aired on March 25, 2002, on ABC and soon became a hot favorite. It has spawned several spin-off series such as ‘The Bachelorette,’ ‘Bachelor Pad,’ ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ and ‘The Bachelor Winter Games.’ The show revolves around a single bachelor who is expected to choose a partner from a pool of single individuals. The show is known for the exotic locations that add to the romance and drama. Are you wondering where season 25 of the series is filmed? Well, we’ve got you covered!

The Bachelor Season 25 Filming Locations

Previously, the series has filmed in various countries, including Australia, France, New Zealand, Vietnam, Italy, and Korea, among many others. Season 25 was shot from September to November 2020. Let us fill you in on the details of the filming locations!

Farmington, Pennsylvania

‘The Bachelor’ is primarily filmed in Farmington, Pennsylvania. Usually, the show films the first two weeks at a mansion where all the participants stay and get to know each other. Later, the participants move to different parts of the world for the final third part of the total episodes of a particular season. However, for season 25, things have been done differently, considering the global pandemic and the new health protocols that have been put in place.

The season has been filmed in only one location to ensure the safety of the participants. Therefore, a large chunk of this particular season is filmed at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, located at 1001 Lafayette Drive in Farmington. Nemacolin Woodlands, a luxury resort in the Allegheny Mountains, sits on 2,200 acres of land. It first opened to the public in 1970 as Nemacolin Inn, but the business went under. In 1987, Joseph A. Hardy III bought the property in an auction and transformed it into the luxurious resort known today.

(SPOILER): Might not be “Bachelorette,” but got some Matt James “Bachelor” filming news. His season will be filmed at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in PA, beginning end of Sept. Same place they stayed in ep 4 of JoJo’s season. The one where Bad Chad got eliminated on his 2-on-1. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 21, 2020

His daughter, Maggie Hardy Magerko, now owns the resort. The property provides a complete package of a luxurious experience complete with a spa, a fine array of dining options (including a Forbes five-star restaurant, Lautrec), and boasts the Hardy Family Art Collection. The resort also has two golf courses, the Mystic Rock and Shepherd’s Rock. Fans of the ‘The Bachelor’ franchise may recognize the resort from the sixteenth season of ‘The Bachelorette.’

Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area, Pennsylvania

Several scenes have also been filmed in Pittsburgh and the larger Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area. Some of the most picturesque spots in the area are the Highland Park Reservoir, Hall of Architecture at the Carnegie Museum of Art, Aspinwall Riverfront Park, and Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve.

Another precautionary measure that the show had to take was to have extra contestants in the pipeline if anyone tested positive for COVID-19; fortunately, no one did. This is also the first time that the show has a black male lead. Matt James was originally cast for season 16 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ but due to the pandemic causing the delay in filming, he was selected for this show instead.

Read More: Shows Like The Bachelor