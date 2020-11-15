‘The Crown’ is a historical drama that follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) from 1947 to the present day. The fourth season specifically zooms in on the period between 1977 and 1990 that sees the introduction of Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), and the birth of Prince Wiliam, and Prince Harry. Season 4 also covers Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) and Princess Diana’s Australia and New Zealand tour of 1983 and Lady Diana’s solo tour to New York in 1989. Created by Peter Morgan, the series sees the work of the Emmy-winning production designer Martin Childs. The series has especially gained popularity for the larger than life stately grandeur of its settings. It naturally gets one curious to know where those scenes have been filmed. This is what we have gathered!

The Crown Season 4 Filming Locations

Approximately 90 locations were used for filming the fourth season, which includes eight key royal residences. This season finished filming before the Covid-19 imposed lockdown since it was shot from August 2019 to March 2020. Let us take you through some of the locations where season 4 of ‘The Crown’ was filmed.

England

‘The Crown’ season 4 is filmed mostly at various country estates and historic houses across the U.K. Parts of it were also filmed at the Elstree Studios, which is exacted located on Shenley Road, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, WD6 1JG. The studio, which has 60,000 Sq Ft of stage space, consists of seven stages and a green screen stage. It also provides well-equipped production offices, dressing rooms, a preview theatre, rehearsal rooms, and post-production facilities. Some of the most famous TV shows and films have been shot here, including ‘The Shining,’ ‘Star Wars‘ trilogy, ‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ and ‘Humans.’

A townhouse in Radnor Place, Westminster, and the sets in Elstree Studios created Margaret Thatcher’s home in the fourth season. The Queen’s private Norfolk retreat at Sandringham was filmed at the Somerleyton Hall. The interior shots for Balmoral were filmed at Knebworth House in Stevenage, which is an 80-minute drive from London.

The wedding rehearsal of Prince Charles and Lady Diana takes place at St. Paul’s Cathedral, but the scenes were filmed at Winchester Cathedral in Hampshire.

A series of locations were filmed to re-create a realistic Buckingham Palace; these are Lancaster House, Wilton House, Old Royal Naval College, Waddesdon Manor, University of Greenwich, Wrotham Park, Goldsmiths’ Hall, and Moor Park. Sets built at Elstree Studios also contributed to the Queen’s London residence.

The fourth season shows some foreign tours, including Princess Diana’s solo trip to New York in 1989. Manchester was used to depict Manhattan as Stevenson square stands in for downtown New York, complete with yellow cabs, subway station, and a hot dog stand.

Princess Anne’s country residence in Gatcombe Park is introduced in the fourth season, which is filmed at Wrotham Park in Hertfordshire. Burghley House in Stamford is a new filming location that was used to depict Windsor Castle. Other filming locations include Brocket Hall for Kensington Palace and High Canons, Borehamwood for Clarence House. The Savoy Hotel also appears in a cameo as the hotel which Princess Diana visits.

Scotland

Ardverikie House, located near Inverness, stands in for external shots of the Balmoral Castle in the series. The similarity with the royal residence is uncanny with its baronial architecture and turrets.

Spain

Interestingly, Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s Australia and New Zealand trip of 1983 was filmed in Spain. While Malaga stands in for Sydney, the deserts of Almeria were used to create Uluru. Special effects in the studio took care of the rest.

