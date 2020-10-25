‘The Undoing’ based in New York City, is a story of Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman), a successful therapist who is about to publish her book. She has everything- a young son, Henry (Noah Jupe), a loving husband, Jonathan (Hugh Grant), and a wealthy family. But just weeks before her book is supposed to be published, her life starts to fall apart in ways she never imagined. Involving a violent murder and a missing husband, she now must protect whatever she can- her son and herself.

This American drama miniseries is directed by Susanne Bier and written by David E. Kelley. Starring Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, and Donald Sutherland in the lead roles, the performances have been appreciated by the critics. ‘The Undoing’ is based on a book by Jean Hanff Korelitz called ‘You Should Have Known.’

The Undoing Filming Locations

The story of ‘The Undoing’ is predominantly based in New York City, where mystery grows as people are not what they seem. Against the backdrop of a bustling city, a powerful and rich family is put at center stage. If you are wondering whether the series is actually filmed in New York, we have got you covered.

New York

‘The Undoing’ was filmed in New York City, along with different parts of the state of New York such as Kingston and Long Island. A major part of the series is set in the different boroughs of New York City.

The Kaufman Astoria Studios was central to the production of ‘The Undoing.’ Apart from hosting the production meetings and script readings, the sets for the prison scenes and legal proceedings were also developed here. The studio is exactly located at 34-12 36th Street, Queens; it also has the only backlot in the city of New York.

Filming for ‘The Undoing’ was carried out on different streets of Manhattan as well as in Central Park. In the series, there are scenes involving Nicole Kidman and Donald Sutherland, which were filmed at The Frick Collection at Henry Clay Frick House on the upper east side of Manhattan. A set was also built in Harlem.

Jonathan and Grace own a beach house in the ‘The Undoing.’ This was filmed in Greenport, Long Island, including the scenes on the beach. Greenport is known for its restaurants as well as the number of vineyards in the vicinity.

Filming in Kingston was carried out at Wurts Street Bridge (also known as Rondout Creek Bridge or the Kingston-Port Ewen Suspension Bridge) and parts of the Rondout area. Situated on the Hudson River, Rondout used to be a maritime village near Kingston, which ultimately merged with it. Known for its community of artists and art galleries, Kingston in Ulster County hosts famous festivals, including the Kingston Jazz Festival. The highway Route 209, which spans across Pennsylvania and New York also featured in the series.

Read More: Is The Undoing a True Story?