‘The Unsettling’ is a fantasy horror series that revolves around the home of the Werner family. The place itself is known to have an evil effect on those who live there. When Becca is taken into foster care by Fia and Jason Werner, she soon realizes that she must escape if she wants to live. As the sinister forces shape the circumstances, Becca and her foster siblings must find a way out. The isolated property in the middle of nowhere has got many fans of the show wondering where the series is filmed. Here is what we know about the filming locations!

The Unsettling Filming Locations

‘The Unsettling’ is filmed in New Mexico, specifically in Santa Fe and Lamy. Filming for season 1 took place from April to June 2018. Let us take you through the details!

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Santa Fe, the capital of New Mexico, is one of the filming locations for the series. The production facilities that the city offers have grown exponentially over the years. It is home to several film studios and working sets, including Eaves Movie Ranch and Bonanza Creek Movie Ranch.

Tourism is a significant element of Santa Fe’s economy. Visitors often flock to the city’s historic downtown, which is known for its museums. Some of the iconic museums in the area are the New Mexico Museum of Art, the Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, and the New Mexico History Museum. Several films and series have been filmed in Santa Fe, including ‘News of the World,’ ‘No Country for Old Men,’ ‘Thor,’ ‘We’re the Millers,’ and ‘Terminator Salvation,’ among many others.

Lamy, New Mexico

A large chunk of the show is filmed in Lamy, possibly the scenes set in the Werner house. Lamy is a town in the Santa Fe County, located approximately 18 miles from the city of Santa Fe. It became an important railroad junction when the Fred Harvey Company built the El Ortiz Hotel in 1896. ‘Godless,’ ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,’ ‘The Cowboys,’ and ‘Appaloosa’ are a few of the productions that have used Lamy as a filming site.

New Mexico offers attractive tax rebates, which in addition to several other factors, make the state a favorable filming location. It has about 300 days of sunshine in a year, a moderate climate, and stunning locations, but the most significant pull factor is the talent pool. For filming season 1, sixty crew members, ten actors, and fifty background talent were hired from New Mexico.

