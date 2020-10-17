‘The Voice’ is an American singing competition reality show which premiered on April 26, 2011. The show aims to find unsigned musical talent and give them a platform to take their talent to the next level. The winner of the show receives a hundred thousand dollars and a record deal with the Universal Music Group. The show gets some of the most popular musicians as coaches, who critique and guide their teams of musicians through the various stages of the show. The winner is determined by the viewers who vote via telephone, internet, SMS messages, and through purchases made of audio-recorded performances on iTunes.

The Voice Filming Location

The show is usually filmed with a live audience, a host, and four coaches who work closely with the participants. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has compelled the production team to change a lot of things about the show.

Universal Studios Hollywood, California

‘The Voice’ has been running for the last eighteen years and is filmed at Universal Studios Hollywood, California. The filming for Season 19 will see some additional measures keeping in mind the safety protocols of the pandemic. One major change being that there will be no live audience. For reality shows all over the world, the live audience is a big part of the journey. A lot of performers thrive on the energy of the people watching them – the instant appreciation and emotional response from the audience is one of the most charming aspects of a reality show. Also, there is no doubt about how much people like to be a part of something like this, even if it is to watch other people perform.

So far, only the Blind Auditions for the nineteenth season have been filmed at the Universal Studios Hollywood, in the presence of a virtual audience. Depending on the situation of the coming months, the filming will proceed accordingly. They might go on to film without a live audience like ‘America’s Got Talent’ is doing and ensure the prescribed distance between the coaches. There is also some talk about virtual performances, which might require minor tweaking of the format, which usually consists of four rounds- Blind auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, and Live Performance Shows. Nothing in this regard has been announced yet.

The coaches for Season 19 are Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani, with Carson Daly hosting this season. This is the nineteenth season for Blake Shelton as a coach on ‘The voice.’ While the other three coaches have changed, with various people coming onboard for varying lengths of time, some of the most notable names are Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Alicia Keys, Shakira, Usher, and Pharrell Williams. The winners of Season 18, 17, and 16 have been Todd Tilghman, Jake Hoot, and Maelyn Jarmon, respectively.