‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ is a sitcom that manages to do something seemingly impossible: it gives its protagonist the toughest “origin story,” but manages to make her an optimistic character, making viewers incredibly positive at the end of each episode. The sitcom began premiering on Netflix in 2015 and has managed to find some critical acclaim.

The show revolves around its titular protagonist, who gets rescued from an underground doomsday cult at the start of the series. Determined to not be looked at as a victim, Kimmy embraces her new life by moving into New York City. But will her positive attitude be enough for life? The series stars Ellie Kemper in the leading role, while Tituss Burgess and Carol Kane play integral roles as well. The sitcom is created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Filming Locations

As mentioned earlier, ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ sees its protagonist move to New York City after being held in an underground doomsday cult in hopes of starting a new life. As a result, the Big Apple plays a big role in the comedy series. The show’s makers represent it authentically as well. Hence, it is natural for viewers to wonder where the show has been filmed.

New York

‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ is, in fact, filmed in the place that it is set in: New York. The series has been filmed at a diverse set of places in the state. To begin with, the apartment that Kimmy and Tituss are depicted to be living in is unsurprisingly one of the more frequent locations seen on the show. Scenes set in the apartment are filmed on 74 Freeman Street in Brooklyn, New York. Furthermore, the place where Kimmy goes on a date in the eighth episode of the first season is actually located on 65th St Transverse, New York. The show retains the place’s name: Tavern on the Green.

Moreover, a few scenes had also been filmed at KeyBank on 17 S Broadway in Nyack, New York. Apart from that, IMDb mentions how the series has been filmed at Upper East Side, 82nd and Madison in NYC while at least one scene has been filmed at NBC Studios on 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Manhattan. Additionally, according to the filming notice shared by a Twitter user, filming also took place on Lexington Avenue.

@olv UKS is filming tomorrow (7/2) on Lexington Ave btwn 60th and 61st st pic.twitter.com/D1ilRI0RNQ — Novella Lily (@novella_lily) July 1, 2019

The show also filmed in Greenpoint. Here, they transformed a street corner into the fictional Pizza Rat Boulevard. Have a look:

Local sources have also revealed that a large number of interior scenes on the show are actually filmed at the production facility known as Broadway Stages on 44 Eagle Street. Several locals had also spotted the fifth season being filmed in Queens. A few iconic NYC locations like Rockefeller Centre, Times Square, and Cherry Hill Fountain also appear on the show. The following post also reveals how filming was carried in Williamsburg:

Look, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is filming on Graham Ave in Williamsburg! pic.twitter.com/wDb0GTTJWP — Peter Sterne🌹 (@petersterne) January 8, 2016

Another user shares how filming was carried out at Grand Army Plaza.

my chances of becoming BFFs w/ Titus may come true: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is filming near me at Grand Army Plaza pic.twitter.com/OpSgRDcfad — Cristina Everett (@cristinaeverett) October 5, 2015

Another filming location notice, this time from Park Avenue:

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt filming Thursday – Park Ave between 38th & 39th @olv pic.twitter.com/Y3THVtHWQO — Stefanie Jana (@mamakin76) May 8, 2018

North 6th and Roebling Street have also been used, apart from 120th and Broadway:

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt filming tomorrow on North 6th & Roebling Street in Brooklyn @olv pic.twitter.com/GASAFgYy2c — Nat 🏳️‍🌈 (@nathea_r) January 27, 2017

@olv just saw ellie kemper and tina fey filming unbreakable kimmy schmidt on 120th & broadway. They're not taking pics though. pic.twitter.com/RwMywJ7Qgm — Quinn (@kwincrumb) November 4, 2016

Florida

Apart from New York City, filming was also carried out in Orlando, Florida. To be more specific, filming took place at Universal Orlando Resort. Have a look:

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt filming at Universal Studios Florida from Jan 13-15th. pic.twitter.com/S8BDFuvejN — Park Pass (@ORLParkPass) January 13, 2016

Have a look at some behind-the-scenes photo shared by Ellie Kemper:

