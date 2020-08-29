ABC’s renowned show “The Bachelor” featured Vanessa Grimaldi as one of the 30 women who came looking for love in Nick Viall, the 36-years-old bachelor. She was declared as the winner and got engaged to him but for a very brief period. Her fans remember her as one of the most mature and stable contestants to have appeared on the dating shows’ franchise.

Born in Montreal, Canada, Vanessa Grimaldi went on to become a special education teacher to support those with learning disabilities, helping them by providing health and financial aid. She achieved this end through her charity foundation “No Better You” which she set up in 2017. She frequently participates in relief groups and social organizations to better the lives of her fellow-countrymen. Self-admittedly, Vanessa is strongly connected to her hometown and constantly works to strengthen them physically and mentally. Recently, Grimaldi was appointed as the spokesperson for Italian Week in Montreal. Through this venture, she aimed to encourage her generation of Italian Canadians to practice the traditional values of their ancestors.

Who is Vanessa Dating Now?

Vanessa has been making the headlines and for all the good reasons. She got engaged to her boyfriend Josh Wolfe, a Canadian businessman who hails from the same town, Quebec. She adores Josh for the calming presence she feels while around him. Their relationship started on 1st December 2018 and on an unconventional note as he slid into her ‘DM’s’ and that’s how they came in contact. After the basic introduction, they spoke on the phone for a few weeks while she was out of town. She has never felt so sure about anyone else her entire life as she is about her fiancé.

Vanessa and Josh have been pretty public about all the big moves they have taken in their relationship. She happily shared with the world when they moved in together into the same house on November 26, 2019, only days away from their first anniversary. After 9 months of spending quality time with each other under the same roof, Wolfe popped the question that made Grimaldi go gaga over him.

As she says in an interview, Vanessa feels at ‘home’ and completely ease with her fiancé. He has no insecurities, whatsoever, and they also share the same family values. They both prioritize personal over work-life and are head over heels in love with each other. Josh proposed her at the most romantic setting- standing at St. Louis Gate, an accordion playing in the background and an intimate candle-lit ambiance.

In almost all her social media posts, she compares her younger self to the person she has become today and feels only proud of the transition. In her 24th year, she could never have been happy about a small wedding with her closest friends and family members but now looks forward to nothing but that!

In retrospect, she thinks about the amicable break-up from Nick Viall in 2017 that, in a sense, brought her the fame that she has been building her career on. The reason for the split was simple: incompatibility. They could not agree on any ‘one’ thing as both were completely different people. She understood that a healthy relationship could never prosper on such huge personality polarity. Grimaldi is immensely happy with how things worked out for her as she cannot thank her stars enough to have met someone as amazing as her future-husband!

