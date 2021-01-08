CBS’ ’48 Hours’ investigates a mysterious Mississippi death in an episode titled ‘The Suspicious Death of Christian Andreacchio.’ As the title suggests, Christian died under mysterious circumstances, and despite his death being ruled as a suicide, his family believes that it was not in his nature to take his own life. Although no arrests have been made to-date, family members and certain detectives associated with the case believe there might be foul play committed by Christian’s then-girlfriend Whitley Goodman and his friend Dylan Swearingen. We delved deep to get the latest updates on Whitley.

Who Is Whitley Goodman?

To his family members, 21-year-old Christian was not just ambitious but was also extremely hard working and determined. He was already leading a comfortable life with a job on a tugboat and an apartment in Meridian, Mississippi. He was dating a girl named Whitley Goodman, who was 17 at the time. In an episode of CBS’ ’48 Hours,’ Christian’s mother, Rae, recounts the first time Whitley and Christian met at a party in the town. She says Whitley seemed to be a “polite” and a “cute” girl.

Christian’s father, Todd, says when they first met her, Whitley had appeared to be a quiet girl, and the parents did not object to the relationship. According to ‘Crime Watch Daily,’ from True Crime Daily, Rae said that Whitley had described her childhood as very chaotic, and Rae felt that her son had wanted to save Whitley from her past. However, the relationship had started hitting bumps after the first month, which, Rae says, became a matter of concern for Christian’s parents.

Christian had bought the Meridian apartment after his parents refused to let Whitley stay on at their residence. He also supposedly let Whitley use his BMW. Then there was a strange incident and even stranger interaction between Christian and Whitley that followed. Todd told True Crime Daily that Christian had met with an accident on the Tug boat he was working in. After that, Rae said, Whitley had falsely told Christian that she was pregnant through texts, and she had reportedly propped the question to Christian: “What if I was pregnant, who would take care of me and the baby, because you know my mother wouldn’t.” Christian’s parents did not fail to see the significant amount of conflict in the young couple. So when the police ruled Christian’s death as a suicide after mere 45 minutes of crime-scene investigation on February 26, 2014, his parents were not satisfied. To this day, they suspect Whitley Goodman to have played a part in their son’s death.

Where Is Whitley Goodman Now?

On the day Christian Andreacchio died, Whitley Goodman had been in their apartment. The preliminary investigation of the crime scene recorded many pieces of evidence that did not tie-up with the police ruling Christian’s death as a suicide, according to a forensic pathologist. Dylan’s statements to the police claim that Whitley had been sleeping when Dylan came to their apartment to find Christian dead. Moreover, both Whitley and Dylan had been tested for gunshot residues on their hands. The tests came out positive. Whitley had warned the police that the test would yield positive results for her as she had gone shooting with a friend of hers, Matt Miller, and his cousin, Jett Miller, the previous day. Despite the evident results of the test, Whitley and Dylan were not detained by the police. In 2017, the case was put forward before a grand jury in Lauderdale County, Mississippi. The jury reviewed the case and chose not to indict either Whitley or Dylan.

In a 2019 episode of the podcast ‘Culpable,’ private investigators gathered a team of detectives to examine Christian’s suspicious death. The team was able to track down Whitley Goodman, who was apparently in and out of places frequently. She was located in Key West, Florida. The investigators reportedly approached Whitley after following her for some time. Eventually, Whitley agreed to speak to them, so they set up a meeting for the next day. But Whitley never showed up.

The ‘Culpable’ team further reports that they were unsuccessful in their attempts to contact Whitley failed as she did not respond to their texts and allegedly removed all her social media accounts from the web except her Twitter account, but it hasn’t been active since 2013. Goodman broke her silence in the ’48 Hours’ episode in 2021. In the episode, she read out a poem she had written about Christian’s death. The poem read from her point of view as the victim in this case. She took no questions from the crew thereafter.

In 2020, Whitley, along with Jett Miller, filed a $47 million lawsuit against Christian’s family, accusing them of publishing and reporting false accusations and defamatory statements on several social media platforms about Whitley and Miller. As of January 2021, neither Whitley nor Dylan has been arrested.

