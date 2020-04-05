‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ is perhaps one of the most iconic game shows of all time. The series is an adaptation of the British game show of the same name. Over time, ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ has become a successful international franchise with over 100 different adaptations. It has been adapted in various countries like Australia and India. At its core, ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ is a quiz competition. Contestants attempt to make it to the hot seat first. Then, they are asked a series of multiple-choice questions, which increase in difficulty. Each contestant stands a chance of winning one million dollars and is given multiple lifelines to do so.

Where is Who Wants to Be A Millionaire Filmed?

‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ is certainly one of the most popular game shows of all time. Things like its original music score have become entrenched in viewers’ memory due to the show’s popularity. Apart from that, most people would also be able to recognize the series’ iconic set, characterized by the blue lighting, amongst other elements. Being a game show, ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ is set and filmed entirely on a set. Hence, it is natural for viewers to wonder where the set is actually located.

New York City

Between 1999 and 2012, ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ was filmed at ABC’s Television Center East Studio. The production studio is located in the Upper West Side neighborhood ón W 66th Street in New York City.

ABC Studios W 66th Street. Filming has included (as best I could find) One Life To Live, All My Children, The View, and Who Wants to Be A Millionaire. @ ABC Studios Upper West Side https://t.co/kXXMINDEJ6 — Paul Casey (@JpGrB) December 15, 2018

The Television Center East Studio is located very close to Central Park and Lincoln Center. Moreover, it boasts of multiple, versatile sound stages and “fully configured High Definition control rooms.” Then, in 2013, filming had been shifted to East Harlem. To be more specific, filming for ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ in 2013 was carried out at NEP Broadcasting’s Metropolis Studios on 105 East 106th Street.

Stamford, Connecticut

The filming location of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ was changed for the reality series’s twelfth season as well. According to IMDb, filming for the twelfth and thirteenth season of the show was carried out at Stamford, Connecticut.

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" filming comes to Stamford http://t.co/jheGwBfgal reports @AlexPutt02 pic.twitter.com/oTkVKUkBiD — Jim Welch (@CTnewshound) July 3, 2014

According to local sources, filming took place at the Connecticut Film Center on 76 Progress Dr. The production resulted in 150 new jobs for the locals of Stamford.

Las Vegas, Nevada

From season 14 onwards, filming for ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ is filmed in Las Vegas, Nevada. Filming for the game show is carried out at Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on 3645 S Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas, Nevada. Filming at Bally’s is carried out in front of a live studio audience.

I just applied to be a contestant on Who Wants to be a Millionaire. They are filming in Vegas and doing auditions this weekend. Pretty sure I'll ace that shit if I get on. 🤣 Who needs lifelines? https://t.co/JspFBWsDSJ — Gwyn McNamee (@GwynMcnamee) July 24, 2018

