Wilda Gadd is the ex-wife of convicted murderer Howard Hawk Willis. After Howard was sentenced to death in 2010 for killing and dismembering a newlywed teen couple from Georgia, a trial in which Wilda herself persuaded the jury to hold him accountable for his actions, Wilda Gadd appeared on a TV series documentary called ‘Evil Lives Here,’ to talk about the horrifying encounter. This long-running series invites individuals to share their perspectives of their close ones who have engaged in violent acts of crime.

The episode titled ‘They Found Them in Storage,’ explores Wilda’s life from when she was married to Howard Willis and dismissed rumors circulating about him after his first wife, Nancy Debra Winegar Barr Willis, went missing on December 23, 1986. It was only later that she caught Howard confess to his crime, changing her entire perception of her then-husband. If you’re wondering where she is now, we have got you covered!

Who is Wilda Gadd?

Death-row inmate Howard Willis’ ex-wife Wilda Gadd found the rumors about her husband to be true after he confessed to murdering a newlywed couple – Adam Chrismer and Samantha Leming Chrismer, just days after their bodies were found in plastic containers in a storage unit in Johnson City. When questioned by his wife about why he committed the crime, he replied: “I don’t know Wilda, I just don’t know.”

Wilda, who was wearing a wire for the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, recorded this on tape without Howard’s knowledge and played it for investigators. She also stated that “He said I shot em, I shot Adam, then Sam, she turned around and I shot her too.” Further, he was recorded saying, “Yeah, I blew their brains out. I just pulled the trigger right then and there on them.” Wilda then did what she thought was right and reported him to the authorities.

In fact, she told the officers the same night, that Howard had killed his first wife Nancy Willis and Wilda’s uncle, Sam Thomas. She was even able to lead the detectives to the body of her Uncle Sam, who Howard was accusing the teen couple of having killed. Although Howard received the death penalty for his crime against the teen couple, he was not charged for the murder of Wilda’s Uncle Sam, and so far, no one else has been caught for that crime.

Wilda, who was sympathetic towards the teenagers’ families, in an interview with WRCBtv, stated that the act was disturbing and that “Killing somebody’s one thing. Cuttin’ them up, that’s a lot for anybody.” Her belief in her husband’s innocence got shattered, and she stated, “Unfortunately you can’t trust anybody, no matter how long you know ’em you don’t know what they’re capable of.” In court, Gadd told her ex-husband, who sat motionless throughout the trial, “You’ll be going to the electric chair.”

Where is Wilda Gadd Now?

Wilda Gadd was forced to accept the rumors about her then-husband to be true after she herself found incriminating evidence against him. A court decision that occurred eight years after the crime took place, was revised in 2019 with the hearing of plea for a new trial after new evidence was found, which means the case may not be over just yet. Either way, Wilda Gadd testified against her husband Howard Willis in court in 2010 and has presented facts in the 43-minute long documentary ‘They Found Them in Storage.’

