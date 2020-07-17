The murder of Timothy Coggins is brought back to light in ABC’s ’20/20′ event as we see a horrific racially motivated hate crime. Timothy was an exuberant man who liked the best that life had to offer. He enjoyed dancing and dating white women, and the latter got him killed. On that fateful night, he left the bar with a woman and was lured into a parked car where two men stabbed him over thirty times. Then they tied him to the back of a pickup truck and dragged him across the concrete. Once Timothy stopped moving, his assailants dumped the body and disappeared into the night.

For nearly 34 years, they escaped justice, but the long arm of the law caught up with Frankie Gebhardt and William Moore eventually. The former was sentenced to life in prison and is currently behind bars. So, where is William Moore now?

Where is William Moore Today?

William faced the same charges as Frankie and would have served a similar sentence once convicted. Instead, he chose to take a plea bargain. Moore pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and concealing the death of another. The time he served was taken into consideration during sentencing. He appeared to be in poor health and was in a wheelchair in front of the judge.

William has received a 20-year sentence, and ten years in probation. He’s also been banned from returning to Spalding County, or the surrounding areas of Fayette, Pike, and Upson after he’s released. Coker, the District Attorney, said, “Thirty years is not a weak plea. (Moore) wouldn’t take this deal if he didn’t have some involvement.”

Currently, Moore is at the Johnson State Prison in Wrightsville. He’s eligible for release on October 12, 2037. You can see his prison record here. Moore’s court records show that he has been on the wrong side of the law on several occasions. He has been convicted of theft, back in 1978, and for criminal interference with government property in 1987. He’s also been convicted of driving under the influence under Georgia’s habitual violator law multiple times. Apart from Spalding County, Moore’s infractions have been in Henry County, Butts County, and Monroe County.

Heather, Timothy’s niece and, the family spokesperson, was present during Moore’s trial. She told him, “what he did to our family 35 years ago tore our family apart. Our grandmother went to her grave, not knowing what happened to her son. I said, ‘We forgive you. I hope that whoever you pray to, you ask for forgiveness and are forgiven. I also hope that you spend the rest of your natural life behind bars.”

Notably, Moore will be eligible for parole after serving 80 months of his sentence, but the parole board guidelines recommend that he spend at least 13 years behind bars. Undoubtedly, it will give Moore time to reflect on his crimes.

