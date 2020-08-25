Chronicling Wu-Tang Clan’s rise to fame is Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga.’ The hip-hop group was formed in 1992 in Staten Island, New York and some of the original members included RZA, U-God, Method Men, and Raekwon. Apart from many accolades to their name, they have a fiercely loyal and dedicated fan base as well. The show is based on RZA’s autobiographical book called ‘The Tao of Wu’ which released in 2009. To really put forward an accurate representation of their journey, RZA spent 10 years making the show. The saga is one of brotherhood, love, loss, and success, and displays the groups rise to fame in a city that was battling a dangerous crack-cocaine epidemic at the time.

Wu-Tang Clan: An American Saga Filming Location

The show is filmed in New York City, and principal photography started in February 2019. The name ‘Wu-Tang Clan’ was particularly inspired by the movie ‘Shaolin vs. Wu-Tang’ which released in 1981. It is also because of martial arts movies that the group refers to Staten Island as Shaolin.

Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York

Wu-Tang Clan is a group based out of Staten Island. So it is only natural for the filmmakers to return there for filming. At the beginning of the series, the members of the Wu-Tang Clan are seen navigating the epidemic in their city. Honest glimpses into their lives are given. Themes of childhood abuse, battling homeless, and death are also explored. The rap group has stated many times that the Stapleton and Park Hill projects (in Clifton) raised them. Fun fact: the group also has a district in Park Hill named after them today.

They were filming An American Saga up the block from me pic.twitter.com/Qbpk0mi65Q — Hamburger Help Me (@shopgirI) May 23, 2019

There were film trucks near 220 Osgood Ave. in Stapleton, and the trailers were parked at Fox Hill Apartments at 350 Vanderbilt Ave. The stars of the series were also seen at Berry Houses apartments in Dongan Hills. A source from the series’s production team said that they were making it as authentic and real as possible, and wanted to capture what the area was really like. The team was also filming on 8th Avenue, between 35th and 36th street, as is evident from the post below.

Filming is ramping up!! Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga is filming this Thurs on 8th Avenue btwn 35th & 36th street pic.twitter.com/ZMGxMng7yf — On Location Tours (@onlocationtours) March 12, 2019

For the Hulu show, shooting also took place in Warwick. The facade of the Better Homes and Garden Building was transformed to look like a bus station in the 1980s, and a Greyhound bus and vintage cars were also sourced. A search on Twitter revealed that a neighborhood in Brooklyn also served as a filming location.

