‘Floor is Lava’ is a brilliant series that reminds us of the good old childhood days where we could just spend hours and hours monkeying around at home pretending that the solid ground beneath all the furniture was burning lava. And honestly, only Netflix could take the concept of such a beloved game and turn it into a competition obstacle course, a reality series, and make it work.

What is Floor is Lava About?

Okay, so imagine ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple,’ mix it with ‘Wipeout’ and sprinkle a tiny bit of the physical qualities required in ‘American Ninja Warrior‘ on top, and what you will end up with is ‘Floor is Lava,’ a game show kind of like ‘Holey Moley.’ It is a no-holds-barred, physically demanding, competition that has fake lava bubbling below the contestants’ feet at every turn. The objective? Pass the obstacle course set up in a “room” of the “house” without falling into the lava and win a $10,000 cash prize.

Because of the nostalgia factor alone, it was hard to deny the attraction people would have towards it, but now, with the cash prize incentive coming through as well, teams would be lining up and begging the studio for a chance to be in the next season, if they were to do any. Wondering how you can get a chance to be a part of it? Here’s all that we know.

Where to Sign Up For Floor Is Lava?

First things first, you have to have two other people who are willing to be on the show with you to even start about thinking of applying. ‘Floor is Lava’ contestants come in teams of three, so before you can even try out for it, you need to ensure that all 3 team members are fit and enthusiastic enough to undertake the physical strain of entering into the obstacle course. Plus, you need to have a great communication line with them, otherwise, you’re doomed to fail.

Since neither Netflix nor the producers of the show have mentioned anything about Season 2 or confirmed its renewal, it’s not surprising that there isn’t an open casting call for it just yet. But, as soon as it gets a green light, the doors for all of us would be open. Though, there are a couple of sources that you can keep an eye on to make sure that you don’t miss out on the opportunity.

Along with Backstage.com, which regularly posts Netflix casting calls, Project Casting is also a place that updates us on all upcoming Netflix projects and their required casting information. So, keep checking them out and you might get lucky enough to get a chance to be on the show and win $10,000. There’s no guarantee that you’ll be able to apply for ‘Floor Is Lava’ through these platforms, but it is a possibility once it has been announced that it will come back.

