Fans of ‘My 600-lb Life’ might be familiar with the show’s concept. The reality series follows morbidly obese individuals who embark on a tumultuous journey to get back to their healthier versions. Well, embracing a similar premise is ‘1000-lb Sisters’, TLC’s unscripted show, which revolves around the Slaton sisters, Amy and Tammy. When we first meet the siblings, they are tipping the scales at a combined weight of 1000 pounds. But with time and perseverance, the sisters start showcasing progress in their weight-loss efforts. Well, if you are among those viewers who have not caught up with this series yet, our article is here to help you out!

What is 1000-lb Sisters About?

‘1000-lb Sisters’ introduces us to the extremely overweight sisters, Amy and Tammy Slaton. They together weigh a total of 1000 pounds. Over the first season, Amy is able to qualify for weight-loss surgery. However, Tammy is rejected, and during the pandemic, featured in season 2, she falls back to her old habits. On the other hand, Amy announces that she is pregnant. Tammy moves in to stay close to her sister and attempts to get back on track and cut down her extra mass. However, she is concerned about Amy’s pregnancy since the latter had been advised to wait for at least two years after the surgery before expecting a child.

Is 1000-lb Sisters on Hulu?

No. ‘1000-lb Sisters’ is not available with a regular Hulu subscription. However, TLC can be streamed live through a variety of different live TV services such as Hulu + Live TV, which offers a free trial to new customers.

Is 1000-lb Sisters on Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, you are in luck! Entire episodes and seasons of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ are available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Is 1000-lb Sisters on Netflix?

Unfortunately not. But if you wish to watch a series that focuses on body positivity, then you can check out ‘Insatiable,’ which is currently streaming on the platform.

Where to Stream 1000-lb Sisters Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ if you have a cable connection by tuning in to TLC as and when they are released on the channel. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. If you don’t have cable, you can live-stream the episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming devices through subscription services such as DirecTV, FuboTV, PhiloTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. You can also buy or rent episodes on Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. You can finally watch the series on Discovery Plus.

Where to Stream 1000-lb Sisters Online For Free?

Most of the live-streaming services offer free trials for a certain time span. However, once this period is over, you need to pay the required subscription fee. Other than that, there is no viable option to stream ‘1000-lb Sisters’ for free.

Read More: Where is Tammy Slaton From 1000 lb Sisters Now?