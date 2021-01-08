‘A Discovery of Witches’ is Sky One’s sumptuous fantasy drama, which is the tv adaptation of the ‘All Souls’ trilogy by Deborah Harkness. The first season from the series premiered in the UK on Sky One on September 14, 2018. The show earned immense praise for its cinematography and settings, accompanied by intriguing, globetrotting adventures. Well, if you have not given ‘A Discovery of Witches’ a watch yet, you should check it out right now! To help you out, here are some of the best options to stream the series online from the comforts of your home.

What is A Discovery of Witches About?

‘A Discovery of Witches’ stars Teresa Palmer as Diana Bishop, a historian who finds a magical manuscript in the Bodleian Library. Diana is intrigued by the secrets hidden in its pages and hence, cannot help but try to uncover the mysteries held by the book. Eventually, she learns about another world, which happens to be an abode for magical creatures. She herself is transported into this magical realm, full of vampires, daemons, witches, and forbidden love. This is where Diana meets a geneticist and vampire, Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode), and forms an unlikely alliance. Together, they seek to protect the book and solve its riddles while navigating the treacherous magical world.

Is A Discovery of Witches on Netflix?

No, ‘A Discovery of Witches’ is not on Netflix. But if fantasy dramas are something that you are inclined to, you should definitely check out ‘The Witcher,’ which is currently streaming on the platform.

Is A Discovery of Witches on Hulu?

Sadly no. However, on a similar note, you can watch ‘Shadowhunters‘: a story about human-angel hybrids, called Shadowhunters, who hunt demons.

Is A Discovery of Witches on Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, you are in luck. You have the option to buy or rent individual episodes or entire seasons of ‘A Discovery of Witches’ on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to Stream A Discovery of Witches Online?

The show is available to stream on AMC Premiere, AMC Plus, Sundance Now, and Shudder. New episodes become available on a weekly basis one day after they premiere in the UK. AMC Premiere is a premium upgrade over the regular AMC channel. It offers on-demand, ad-free streaming of AMC shows. On the other hand, AMC Plus is a standalone streaming service that houses several AMC shows. You can subscribe to AMC Plus via Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, or the Roku Channel.

If you have cut the cord and do not have access to cable, you can watch ‘A Discovery of Witches’ on the multiple cable-free, live-streaming platforms like Directv, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. Otherwise, you can buy or rent episodes on Google Play, Vudu, and iTunes.

Where to Stream A Discovery of Witches Online For Free?

The only way to stream the show for free is to opt for the free-trial period offered by some of the above-mentioned services. However, once this span is over, you will need to pay the required subscription fee.

