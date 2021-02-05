Documentary filmmaker Rodney Ascher deep dives into the “simulation theory” in ‘A Glitch in the Matrix.’ It is a gripping, thought-provoking, informative, and just a tad bit creepy documentary film that revolves around the question of whether we are living in a simulated reality and the world around us is not actually genuine. Are we real? Or are we just characters in a video game that’s being played by some other-worldly entity? Curious to know more about ‘A Glitch in the Matrix’ and where you can stream it? Here’s what you need to know.

What is A Glitch in the Matrix About?

Rodney Ascher talks to several people who believe in the simulation theory. They give detailed reasons as to why they believe that the world around them is not real and they are characters controlled by somebody else. Many of the believers, such as science fiction author Philip K. Dick, had a strange experience that led to this belief. The film focuses more on why people believe in the simulation theory than on whether it’s true. Doesn’t make much of a convincing argument, but it’s fascinating to watch.

Is A Glitch in the Matrix on Netflix?

‘A Glitch in the Matrix’ is not presently available on Netflix. You can alternatively check out ‘Behind The Curve‘ (a documentary about theorists who believe the Earth is flat) and ‘Bob Lazar: Area 51 and Flying Saucers‘ (whistleblower Bob Lazar talks alien tech). You can also watch ‘The Matrix,’ starring Keanu Reeves.

Is A Glitch in the Matrix on Hulu?

‘A Glitch in the Matrix’ is not available to stream on Hulu. However, fans of such theories can instead watch ‘Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the Greatest Secret in Human History‘ (a documentary about supposedly top-secret extra-terrestrial evidence). If you prefer feature films over documentaries, then you’ll like ‘The Truman Show‘ better. Jim Carrey doesn’t know that his whole life is actually a TV show in this fun comedy film.

Is A Glitch in the Matrix on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘A Glitch in the Matrix’ is available to stream on Amazon Prime, as video-on-demand. This means that you can pay to either rent or buy the movie and then stream it.

Where To Watch A Glitch in the Matrix Online?

You can buy or rent ‘A Glitch in the Matrix’ on any of these VOD platforms – iTunes, Redbox, Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNOW, Microsoft Store, Xfinity, YouTube, and DirecTV.

How To Stream A Glitch in the Matrix For Free?

As of now, ‘A Glitch in the Matrix’ is only available to buy or rent as VOD. It is not currently streaming on any platform that offers a free trial.

