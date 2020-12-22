‘Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly’ is a documentary film that’s been directed and produced by art curator Cheryl Haines. The movie offers an insight into political prisoners world-over, who are locked up for having spoken their minds about freedom of speech and human rights. ‘Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly’ follows the joint efforts of its creator Cheryl Haines and artist and activist Ai Weiwei, who taps into his own family’s tragic experience to remotely create a powerful, impactful, and moving art show at Alcatraz, from the confines of his home in Beijing where he was on house arrest at that time. Curious to know more about the plot of ‘Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly’ and where you can stream it? Here are all the details you need.

What is Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly About?

Renowned Beijing-based artist and activist Ai Weiwei created a socially engaging art show based on freedom of speech and political prisoners, following his detention by the Chinese government, while awaiting the return of his passport. The show, titled “@Large”, was put up at the famous island prison-turned-tourist destination Alcatraz in the United States and featured Lego portraits of several international political prisoners. Visitors to the art show could also send words of encouragement in postcards to the prisoner of their choice. This was an idea that Ai Weiwei came up with after he remembered the effect a similar postcard once had on his poet father, Ai Qing, as he too bore his detention for opposing the Chinese Nationalist Party. The movie ‘Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly’ follows the process of ideating and then setting up the “@Large” art show by Ai Weiwei, in collaboration with Cheryl Haines.

