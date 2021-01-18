‘All American’ is a teen sports drama that follows a star footballer from South Los Angeles as he gets recruited to the football team of an elite school and deals with culture clashes and rivalries. The show is loosely based on the life of real-life professional American football player Spencer Paysinger and stars actor Daniel Ezra in the lead role. The series has been appreciated for the manner in which it tackles sensitive themes such as class divide and racism. Curious to know more about ‘All American’ and where you can stream it? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is All American About?

Spencer James is a talented high school football player on the rise, and he attends South Crenshaw High. When American football coach Billy Baker recruits him to play for his team in Beverly Hills High, Spencer’s mother and his best friend persuade him to seize the opportunity of a lifetime. Forced to move in with Coach Billy and his family in order to protect his transfer permit to Beverly Hills High, Spencer clashes with Billy’s son Jordan, who is less than happy to share his father’s notice or the team’s attention. As Spencer strives to find his footing, he makes an unlikely ally in Jordan’s sister, who supports his ambitions and dreams while fighting her own demons.

Is All American on Netflix?

Yes, you can stream the first two seasons of ‘All American’ on Netflix. Most likely, Season 3 will become available to stream on Netflix in May 2021, a week after the series finale has aired on The CW.

Is All American on Hulu?

‘All American’ is not Hulu, but interested viewers looking to watch something similar can alternatively check out ‘One Tree Hill‘ and ‘Beverly Hills 90210‘.

Is All American on Amazon Prime?

‘All American’ is only available to stream as VOD on Amazon Prime. You can buy or rent specific episodes of the show or entire seasons on-demand as well.

Where To Watch All-American Online?

A limited number of episodes of ‘All American’ are available to watch for free on The CW website, but you can watch all the aired episodes on The CW app. You can also stream the show on-demand by purchasing or renting it on iTunes, Vudu, or DirecTV. ‘All American’ is streaming exclusively on Stan in Australia, and only on TVNZ in New Zealand.

How To Stream All American For Free?

On The CW App, you can watch all the aired episodes of ‘All American’ absolutely free of charge. The latest episodes are available to stream 24 hours after they air on TV. New subscribers of Netflix can also enjoy the show for free during the 30-day free trial, but normal subscription charges will apply after the first month.

