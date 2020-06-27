‘All I Can Say’ is a fantastic documentary that not only looks at how the group Blind Melon came to be but also takes us into the life of Shannon Hoon, the lead singer who tragically passed away due to an accidental drug overdose. Hoon documented a lot of his life, providing fantastic content and allowing the tale to be told from his perspective. If you have enjoyed the band’s music, you might know the tragedy that awaits them. However, ‘All I Can Say’ is still an incisive and thoughtful take. So, where can you see it? We’re here to tell you that right after telling you a bit about the documentary.

What is All I Can Say About?

‘All I Can Say’ follows Hoon from the time he starts recording himself. It seems like he’s killing time, but we pick up on how the band was formed, and the eventual rise that would see Hoon performing with Guns N’ Roses, and even getting up on the Woodstock stage. As an auteur, he records everything, but the documentary shows us the best parts of their lives.

What is chilling is that we know how it will end. The tragedy hangs in the atmosphere like a shadow, even as the people can be seen having fun, nurturing dreams and hopes. It is poignant and touching, as a documentation of an artist who died too soon.

Is All I Can Say on Netflix?

Netflix has a fantastic collection of films and shows, which sets it apart as a premier streaming platform. While you can’t stream ‘All I Can Say’ on the platform, the streaming site does have music documentaries that you can check out. We recommend ‘The Dirt,’ which is the story of Motley Crue.

Is All I Can Say on Hulu?

Hulu has an amazing collection of content, no matter the genre. It stays ahead of the curve and ensures that viewers are never dissatisfied. No, you cannot watch ‘All I Can Say’ on Hulu, but don’t let that get you down. You can catch ‘Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck,’ which takes us into the life of the grunge rock icon.

Is All I Can Say on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime has some fantastic globally sourced content including films and shows. ‘All I Can Say’ is not on the platform, but you can check out ‘Gimme Danger‘ which is an offering from Jim Jarmusch himself. It chronicles the story of The Stooges.

Where Can I Stream All I Can Say?

If you don’t have access to the major streaming platforms, there is no need to worry. You can stream ‘All I Can Say’ on the official site. Check it out here. You can also acquire and watch the movie here.

Is All I Can Say Out on DVD and BluRay?

No, ‘All I Can Say’ is not out on DVD or BluRay. It might become available by December 2020. There are no options for preordering either, so you just have to be patient.

Can I Stream All I Can Say Online For Free?

Sorry freeloaders, there is no way to watch ‘All I Can Say’ without paying, at the moment. You have to wait until it arrives on a platform with a trial period. Moreover, we urge our readers to pay for the art you consume.

