‘American Gods,’ which takes inspiration from Neil Gaiman’s eponymous novel, is a fantasy drama that airs on Starz. Developed by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, the series has garnered a lot of praise for its rich visuals and impeccable performances. The Emmy-nominated show is quite popular because of its spectacular cinematography, which seamlessly entwines with a strong narrative impact.

Over two seasons, ‘American Gods’ has progressed to attract a loyal fanbase. When viewers heard that the third season premieres on January 10, 2021, they could not help but ask — how to stream the show online from the comfort of their homes? Well, we are here to answer just that!

What is American Gods About?

‘American Gods’ introduces us to a character named Shadow Moon, who has just four days left to be released from prison. This is when he receives the news that his wife has died in a car accident. He is then released earlier than the intended date to attend the funeral. Because of some unexpected incidents, Shadow Moon’s trip gets delayed. During his journey, he meets the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, who offers him a job.

After some speculation, Shadow Moon agrees to become Mr. Wednesday’s driver and bodyguard. Eventually, Shadow Moon enters a magical realm where the Old Gods are real and are battling the New Gods (technology and media). Wednesday’s goal is to unite the Old Gods so that they can combat this threat together.

Is American Gods Season 3 on Netflix?

As of now, ‘American Gods’ is not available on Netflix. But if the concept of fantasy elements like mythology and ancient Gods excite you, you should check out ‘Troy,’ which is currently streaming on the platform.

Is American Gods Season 3 on Hulu?

You are in luck! All the released episodes of ‘American Gods’ are currently streaming on Hulu! To watch the series, you simply need to add Starz to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

Is American Gods Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video?

Both the previous two seasons of ‘American Gods’ are currently available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video. Following its premiere on Starz, ‘American Gods’ season 3 will land on the platform on January 11, 2021.

Where to Stream American Gods Season 3 Online?

The show is available to stream on the Starz website and the Starz app. However, if you have cut the cord and do not have access to cable, you can watch ‘American Gods’ season 3 on the multiple cable-free, live-streaming platforms like Directv, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. Otherwise, you can buy or rent episodes on Google Play, Vudu, and iTunes.

Where to Stream American Gods Season 3 Online For Free?

The only way to stream the show for free is to opt for the free-trial period offered by some of the above-mentioned services. You can also choose the seven-day free trial period offered by Starz. However, once this span is over, you will need to pay the required subscription fee.

