Thomas Vinterberg’s Mads Mikkelsen starrer ‘Another Round’ is a boisterous, exuberant dramedy about four middle-aged schoolteachers who partake in a social experiment to redefine “high-functioning alcoholism”. The film’s focus is not the characters’ addiction, but the underlying cause for that addiction. They each find an excuse to drink their problems away under the garb of researching the Norwegian psychiatrist Finn Skårderud’s theory that one should maintain blood alcohol levels of 0.05% in order to live their best social and professional life. Curious to know more about the plot of ‘Another Round’ and where you can stream it? Here is all you need to know about this year’s Danish entry to the Academy Awards.

What is Another Round About?

Four long-time friends and high school teachers, frustrated with their personal and professional lives of mediocrity, decide to conduct a social experiment based on the theory of Norwegian psychiatrist Finn Skårderud, who theorized that humans need to maintain a blood alcohol level of 0.05% to lead healthy, fulfilling lives. The four friends, using the social experiment for high-functioning alcoholism to escape their mid-life crisis, steadily drink themselves into the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, often with hilariously disastrous results.

Is Another Round on Netflix?

‘Another Round’ is not streaming on Netflix, but interested viewers can alternatively check out similar films such as ‘The Forty-Year-Old Version‘, ‘Ordinary World‘, and ‘The Land of Steady Habits‘.

Is Another Round on Hulu?

‘Another Round’ is not a part of Hulu’s extensive collection of dramedies, but fans of the genre can alternatively try watching movies such as ‘The Square‘, ‘Lucky‘, and ‘Lowlife‘ instead.

Is Another Round on Amazon Prime?

‘Another Round’ is not on Amazon Prime as of right now, but may become available in the near future as video-on-demand. People looking to watch something similar should try streaming ‘Honey Boy‘, ‘A Thousand Junkies‘, and ‘Candy‘ instead.

Where To Watch Another Round Online?

You can buy or rent and then stream ‘Another Round’ on-demand on any of these VOD platforms – iTunes, Vudu, FandangoNOW, The Loft Cinema.

How To Stream Another Round For Free?

As of right now, ‘Another Round’ is not available on any of the streaming platforms that offer a free trial so this movie cannot be streamed for free. We will update this space with the appropriate links as and when the movie becomes available for free streaming. However, we do recommend always pay for the content you consume.

Read More: Best Drug Addiction Movies