‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’ is yet another comedy venture from the duo that created the 2011 cult favorite ‘Bridesmaids,’ Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo. The pair has also written the screenplay for the Josh Greenbaum directed film. Apart from Wiig and Mumolo, the cast comprises Jamie Dornan from the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ franchise, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Damon Wayans Jr. The comedy about two best friends on a trip has already received positive reviews from the critics and is reportedly set to be yet another cult favorite. If you are wondering where you can watch the movie online, we have the answers for you.

What is Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar About?

‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’ revolves around two best friends Barb and Star, who work at a monotonous job they find exciting. The two have bonded over this job during talks over coffee breaks, so much so that the audience might as well see them as the alter egos of the same person. When the furniture store they work at is shut down, the best friends decide to add some spice to their life. And how do they do so? They go on a week-long getaway to an oasis on the coast of Florida called Vista Del Mar. However, their trip does not turn out to be as blissful as they had desired. They soon get caught up in a mess created by another person. What follows is a comedy of errors that promises maximum entertainment.

Is Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’ is not currently unavailable on Netflix. But if you want to go for other options, you can watch the ‘Hangover’ series here, which is about friends going on trips that go wrong. You can also watch ‘Bridesmaids’ starring the same duo as ‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.’

Is Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar on Hulu?

‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’ is not currently available to stream on Hulu. But the platform offers several other similar comedies you can tune into, including the neo-noir action comedy ‘The Nice Guys’ and ‘The Skeleton Twins’ also featuring Kristen Wiig.

Is Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar on Amazon Prime?

Yes ‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’ is not available to stream for Amazon Prime subscribers, but you rent it at the streaming platform here.

Where To Watch Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Online?

You can either buy or rent ‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’ on multiple VOD platforms, including iTunes, Redbox, Google Play Store, Vudu, and FandangoNOW. An Instagram post from the movie’s officiant account says that the film will be available on YouTube, Xfinity, and DirectTV, but the links are not up yet.

How To Stream Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar For Free?

Amazon Prime offers a 30-day long free trial period on the first subscription. You can opt for this option.

Read More: Best Funny Movies on Amazon Prime