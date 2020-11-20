Ta-Nehisi Coates explores the racial divide and discrimination that’s ingrained in the fabric of American society as he tells his 15-year-old son what is what in a letter that forms the contents of his critically acclaimed book, ‘Between The World and Me’. Kamilah Forbes, of New York City’s Apollo Theater, brings to life Coates’s words in an impactful documentary film by the same name. The film ‘Between The World and Me’ stars a who’s who of Black talent, from Angela Bassett to Oprah Winfrey, as the actors perform a powerful and moving reading of Coates’ material. Curious to know more about the movie ‘Between The World and Me’ and where to stream it? Here is all you need to know.

What is Between The World and Me About?

‘Between The World and Me’ is a documentary film that features a myriad of African-American actors performing a heartfelt reading of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ book of the same name. Director Kamilah Forbes juxtaposes the readings of Coates’ memoir with footage of actual events depicting the various racial injustices inflicted on the Black community in America. Coates’ words are addressed to his teenage son and cover stories from his past, his personal experiences, and deaths such as those of Eric Garner and Tamir Rice. Even though the book by Coates was published in 2015, his soulful words still ring frustratingly, heartbreakingly true in today’s America and even the world at large.

Is Between The World and Me on Netflix?

‘Between The World and Me’ is not available on Netflix but interested audiences can alternatively watch ‘13th‘ or ‘Hello Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea‘.

Is Between The World and Me on Hulu?

‘Between The World and Me’ can be streamed on Hulu starting November 22, 2020, but only if you have HBO Max added to your Hulu pack.

Is Between The World and Me on Amazon Prime?

‘Between The World and Me’ can be viewed on Amazon Prime from November 22, 2020, but members should have HBO Max added to their Amazon Prime Videos in order to watch the film.

Where To Watch Between The World and Me Online?

‘Between The World and Me’ will be televised on HBO as a special event on November 21, 2o20 at 8:00 PM ET. The film will be available to stream on-demand on HBO Max a day later.

How To Stream Between The World and Me For Free?

We expect and encourage our readers to always pay for the content they consume but if you’re looking to watch ‘Between The World and Me’ for free, you can do that by signing up for a 7-day free trial of HBO Max (for first-time sign-ups only).

