Do we live in a simulated reality? Although the answer is obvious, the Owen Wilson and Salma Kayek starrer, ‘Bliss,’ gives you second thoughts. The sci-fi drama, written and directed by Mike Cahill, also stars Madeline Zima, Nesta Cooper, Joshua Leonard, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Ronny Chieng, Steve Zissis, and Bill Nye in additional roles. An entertaining story with some fresh science fiction ideas, ‘Bliss’ brings in the perfect amalgamation of disconnected and disoriented characters living in ungrounded realities. The movie, following its release, opened to favorable reviews and was well-received by critics. So, do you wish to know where you can catch this flick online? Let’s get started!

What is Bliss About?

‘Bliss’ is a mind-bending love story embedded with elements of science fiction. It introduces us to Greg, played by Owen Wilson. Greg is recently divorced and has lost his job. While navigating his chaotic life, eventually, he meets a mysterious woman, Isabel, portrayed by Salma Hayek. Isabel lives on the streets and believes that the polluted, convoluted, tumultuous, and broken world around them is just a computer simulation. Greg does not get convinced in the beginning but later starts thinking that there might be some truth to Isabel’s wild theory.

Is Bliss on Amazon Prime Video?

‘Bliss’ was scheduled to be released on February 5, 2021. However, it was released sooner and was available on Amazon Prime Video from February 4, 2021, onward. So yes, if you have a Prime subscription, you can stream the movie on the platform here.

Is Bliss on Netflix?

No. Since ‘Bliss’ was released exclusively on Prime, it is unlikely that it will ever be available for streaming on Netflix. But if you love sci-fi dramas, then our list of the best science fiction movies on Netflix will help you get started!

Is Bliss on Hulu?

Unfortunately not. ‘Bliss’ is not available on the platform, and we are almost sure it won’t land on Hulu in the future. But you can check out our comprehensive list of assorted sci-fi flicks on the platform.

Where to Stream Bliss Online?

‘Bliss’ is not currently available to stream, rent, or buy on any other service apart from Amazon Prime. But you might want to keep checking this page for updates — in the rare scenario that it becomes available on any other platform.

Where to Stream Bliss Online For Free?

As of now, there is no option to stream the movie for free. You need to have a subscription to Amazon Prime if you wish to watch the film online. Anyway, it is always a good idea to pay for the content you consume.

Read More: Best Science Fiction Movies on Amazon Prime Video