‘Blithe Spirit’ is a British horror comedy directed by Edward Hall. The film’s script was adapted by Nick Moorcroft, Meg Leonard, and Piers Ashworth from the 1941 play of the same name penned by Noël Coward. The ensemble of the film includes some popular names, including Dan Stevens as Charles Condomine, Isla Fisher as Ruth Condomine, Judi Dench as Madame Arcati, Leslie Mann as Elvira Condomine, Julian Rhind-Tutt as Dr. George Bradman, and Emilia Fox as Violet Bradman. The film did not fare well with the critics or the audience, but the intriguing plot has drawn in multiple viewers. If you are wondering where you can watch this movie online, we have you covered.

What is Blithe Spirit About?

The movie’s premise takes the audience back to England in the 1930s, where Charles Condomine, a highly accomplished crime novelist, is suffering from writer’s block. He seeks help with a medium, Madame Arcati. Madame Arcati summons the ghost of Charles’ first wife, Elvira Condomine. Elvira’s ghost helps Charles find inspiration to fuel his writing. However, not everyone is happy with her presence, especially Charles’ infuriated current wife, Ruth. Elvira’s ghost is just another addition to Ruth’s list of frustrations, which already has a struggling husband in it. The film then follows the hilarious turn of events as the characters try to figure out a way to appease the situation. The film manages to shine through the wonderful performances of the lead actors, albeit the heavy criticism.

Is Blithe Spirit on Netflix?

‘Blithe Spirit’ is not on Netflix at the moment. But if you are interested in watching other similar horror comedies, you might find ‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen’ and ‘Little Evil’ interesting.

Is Blithe Spirit on Hulu?

‘Blithe Spirit’ is currently not on Hulu. However, you can watch a plethora of comedy horrors on the platform. Our recommendations are: ‘Shaun of the Dead’ (a zombie apocalypse movie), ‘Suburban Gothic,’ and ‘The Final Girls.’

Is Blithe Spirit on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, ‘Blithe Spirit’ is not on Amazon Prime. However, the 1945 rendition of the movie is available for purchase and rent. Besides, you can also opt for other horror comedies such as ‘Freaky.’

Where To Watch Blithe Spirit Online?

For audiences in the UK, ‘Blithe Spirit’ is available on Sky Cinema through a paid subscription. For audiences in the States, ‘Blithe Spirit’ is available to buy or rent on select VOD platforms, including Vudu. It will be available on Google Play in the near future.

How To Stream Blithe Spirit For Free?

‘Blithe Spirit’ is only available to buy or rent on VOD platforms and is not being offered by any platform with a free trial.

