‘Breaking News in Yuba County’ is a comedy-drama film that explores the story of a woman who weaves a web of lies to boost her popularity. It is directed and co-produced by Tate Taylor and is based on a screenplay written by Amanda Idoko. The film boasts of a star-studded cast with Allison Janney and Mila Kunis in the lead roles as Sue Buttons and her local TV reporter sister Nancy respectively. Other notable members of the ensemble include Regina Hall as Detective Harris, Awkwafina as Mina, Samira Wiley as Jonelle, Bridget Everett as Leah Norton, and Jimmi Simpson as Petey. If you are wondering where you can watch this film, we have the details for you.

What is Breaking News in Yuba County About?

The story-line of ‘Breaking News in Yuba County’ revolves around a middle-aged, polite lady named Sue Buttons who finds herself caught in the spotlight for the case of her missing husband. However, while she is enjoying the limelight on her, Sue is simultaneously struggling to hide a big secret, the truth about her husband, who dies of a heart attack after Sue discovers that he is cheating on her. To top that, Sue buries his body, and she must now avert the law for as long as possible. On the other side of the story is Sue’s sister, who is hungry for a big break as a reporter and uses Sue’s case as an opportunity. What follows is a topsy-turvy turn of events unraveling hilariously on the screen through commendable performances from both Janney and Kunis.

Is Breaking News in Yuba County on Netflix?

‘Breaking News in Yuba County’ is not available on Netflix at this moment. However, there are options for other similar comedy movies for you to choose from. Our recommendations are ‘Murder Mystery’ starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler and ‘Coffee & Kareem’ with Ed Helms as one of the leads.

Is Breaking News in Yuba County on Hulu?

Hulu does not have ‘Breaking News in Yuba County’ currently, but for comedy lovers, there are other options such as ‘Hustle’ featuring Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway as the leading ladies and ‘A Simple Favour’ in which Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively feature as best friends.

Is Breaking News in Yuba County on Amazon Prime?

‘Breaking News in Yuba County’ is not available on Amazon Prime at present. Interested audiences can opt for the TV show ‘Psych,’ which is about a police consultant with his extraordinarily acute observation. In movies, the options available include ‘Irresistible’ and ‘The Other Woman.’

Where To Watch Breaking News in Yuba County Online?

‘Breaking News in Yuba County’ is available to rent or purchase via several VOD platforms- Redbox, Google Play Movies, Vudu, and FandangoNow.

How To Stream Breaking News in Yuba County For Free?

Presently, ‘Breaking News in Yuba County’ is not available for free stream and is only available to buy or rent as VOD. We advise our readers always to support the cinematic arts financially and not opt for illegal options.

Read More: Best R-Rated Comedy Movies