In Mickey Reece’s horror film ‘Climate of the Hunter,’ two sisters aging sisters compete for the love of an old friend with whom they reconnect after 20 years. What they don’t know is that their charismatic friend might not be totally human. Overall, the film has a trippy, soapy, psychedelic, and surreal ambiance and is shot like a 1970s-era drama feature. Curious to know more about the plot of ‘Climate of the Hunter’ and where you can stream it? Here’s everything that you need to know.

What is Climate of the Hunter About?

Alma is a recently single, free-spirited woman who takes advice from her dog and may be suffering from some type of psychological disorder. Her sister, Elizabeth, is a lawyer in Washington, D.C. A lifelong bachelorette and a workaholic to boot, Elizabeth is wildly envious of her sister’s relatively chill lifestyle. At Alma’s remote cabin home during a holiday, the sisters run into their old friend Wesley, who they haven’t met in twenty years. Wesley, a Paris-based writer, has been dealing with his wife’s declining health and may or may not be a vampire. Sinister happenings start to occur as the sisters reacquaint themselves with Wesley and his son, Percy.

Is Climate of the Hunter on Netflix?

‘Climate of the Hunter’ is not available to stream on Netflix as of now, but fans of the genre can watch horror movies such as ‘I am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House‘ instead.

Is Climate of the Hunter on Hulu?

‘Climate of the Hunter’ is not yet available to stream on Hulu, but there are other really great horror films that you can watch on Hulu, such as ‘Villains.’

Is Climate of the Hunter on Amazon Prime?

‘Climate of the Hunter’ is not on Amazon Prime, but viewers looking for similar horror films can alternatively check out ‘Nocturne.’

Where To Watch Climate of the Hunter Online?

You can buy or rent ‘Climate of the Hunter’ on any of the following on-demand platforms – iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNOW.

How To Stream Climate of the Hunter For Free?

As of now, ‘Climate of the Hunter’ is not available on any of the streaming platforms that offer a free trial period. The only way to watch this film at present is to buy or rent it as VOD on the aforementioned websites. We also recommend our readers to pay for the content they consume.

