‘Days of the Bagnold Summer’ is a British comedy directed by Simon Bird. Lisa Owens is credited for adapting the screenplay of the movie from a 2012 graphic novel of the same name penned by Joff Winterhart. The ensemble of the movie has Monica Dolan, Earl Cave, Tamsin Greig, and Rob Brydon in the lead roles. It centers around a mother, Sue Bagnold (Dolan), and her son, Daniel (Cave), spending summer together. The film has received rave reviews from critics after being featured at a film festival. If you are curious to find out where you can watch this slice-of-life movie, we have got the answers for you.

What is Days of the Bagnold Summer About?

‘Days of the Bagnold Summer’ narrates the story of a teenage boy, Daniel, who is deep into metal rock music, has long hair, and feels disappointed when his summer holiday with his father in Florida is suddenly canceled. Daniel now has to spend his holidays with his divorced, gentle, and sad mother, Sue. Things take a strange turn when Sue lands a date with Daniel’s history teacher. Over the course of the film and while tending to their sick Labrador, Sue and Daniel grow closer to each other. The film’s central plot is the increasing affection Daniel feels towards his mother and perhaps come to terms with her perspectives of things.

Is Days of the Bagnold Summer on Netflix?

No, ‘Days of the Bagnold Summer’ is not on Netflix as of now. If you are interested in watching some TV shows or movies featuring similar mother-son/child relationships, we recommend ‘Bird Box,’ which chronicles the effort of a mother to save her children and herself from an ominous unseen presence or ‘Otherhood’ that narrates the tale of three mothers who feel neglected on Mother’s Day and prepare a surprise for their sons.

Is Days of the Bagnold Summer on Hulu?

‘Days of the Bagnold Summer’ is currently not available on Hulu now. However, you can still opt for other movies and shows that are centered around the relationship shared between mother and sons. For instance, ‘The Blind Side’ (a biopic of the All American football player, Michael Oher, and his relationship with his adoptive mother) or ‘Room’ (Brie Larson is a single mother confined with her 5-year-old son in a windowless room).

Is Days of the Bagnold Summer on Amazon Prime?

While ‘Days of the Bagnold Summer’ is available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime UK for interested viewers in the States, the wait will have to continue. In the meantime, you can tune into the TV show ‘Big Little Lies,’ which features mothers caught amidst a plot of deception and death, or if you prefer movies, you can opt for ‘A Mother’s Son.’

Where To Watch Days of the Bagnold Summer Online?

‘Days of the Bagnold Summer’ can be purchased or rented on common VOD platforms, including iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and FandangoNOW.

How To Stream Days of the Bagnold Summer For Free?

As of now, no platform that offers a free trial has ‘Days of the Bagnold Summer.’

