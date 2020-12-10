The long-awaited first film from the super popular anime series ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ released in Japan in October 2020 to rave reviews. Based on Koyoharu Gotōge’s manga series, the anime film ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train’ continues the story of a boy who becomes a demon slayer after his family is slaughtered. Curious to know what the movie is about and where you can stream it? Here is what you need to know!

What is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train About?

The story, based on Koyoharu Gotōge’s fantastic manga series of the same name, picks up where the TV anime series left off. In Japan, Tanjiro Kamado and his team from Demon Slayer Corps follow the trail of clues in a number of disappearances on the Mugen train. The mysterious train is seemingly endless and the task is pretty formidable for the boys. To make things worse, several violent villains are on board the train, hiding in secret and ready to corner Tanjiro and his friends.

Is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train on Netflix?

‘Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’ is not currently available to stream on Netflix, however, if you’re a fan of anime films, you can try watching ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky‘ instead.

Is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train on Hulu?

‘Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’ is not on Hulu but the anime series ‘Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba‘ can be streamed on the popular platform. ‘Black Clover‘ and ‘Attack on Titan‘ are more anime series on Hulu that you can watch.

Is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train on Amazon Prime?

‘Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’ is not available to stream on Amazon Prime. Fans of anime can instead check out ‘Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade‘ or ‘Vinland Saga‘.

Where To Watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train Online?

‘Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’ is unfortunately not available to stream in the United States as of right now. Aniplex of America announced recently that the movie will be released theatrically in the U.S. and Canadian theaters in early 2021. Reportedly, it will be distributed by Funimation Films.

How To Stream Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train For Free?

Since the film is not yet available for online streaming in North America, it cannot be watched for free currently. We will update this space as and when the movie’s release date is announced.

