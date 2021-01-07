‘Dickinson’ is a historical comedy-drama, helmed by Alena Smith as the creator. The story revolves around the titular Emily Dickinson and had initially premiered on November 1, 2019. It follows Emily in her era, which has a contemporary touch and tone. Over the episodes, we witness the protagonist navigating the constraints of society, gender, and family while she herself struggles as a budding writer. But in all her trials, she faces a major dilemma. Her imagination and points of view do not fit into the norms set by society. In short, ‘Dickinson’ is a coming-of-age story where one woman attempts to make her voice heard.

What is Dickinson About?

‘Dickinson’ is set in 19th century Amherst, Massachusetts, where we meet a young Emily Dickinson, who is exasperated with her family’s repeated attempts at finding her a suitor. One of the men, George, however, echoes Emily’s sentiments and agrees to publish one of her poems. On the other hand, she is in a relationship with her best friend, Sue, who happens to be her brother Austin’s fiancee. Eventually, Emily confesses to her parents about her poem being published while her father announces that he will be running for Congress. Amidst this rampant chaos and societal constraints, Emily struggles to do what she does best – become a successful poet.

Is Dickinson on Netflix?

Sadly no. ‘Dickinson’ is not available on Netflix. However, if you hold a knack for watching women-centric period dramas, then the streamer has several masterpieces in its repertoire. Some of these titles are ‘The Queen’s Gambit‘ and ‘Cable Girls’, among others.

Is Dickinson on Hulu?

No, ‘Dickinson’ is not on Hulu as well. But to fill this void, we can recommend another series that is a must-watch for fans of shows based on historical events. You can check out ‘The Spanish Princess,’ which is currently streaming on the platform.

Is Dickinson on Amazon Prime Video?

No, the show is not available on Amazon Prime Video. But on a similar note, you should obviously give a watch to ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ a remarkable period drama that follows one woman’s exploration of her passion in a society dominated by men.

Where to Stream Dickinson Online?

The only viable way to watch ‘Dickinson’ is to subscribe to Apple TV+. If you subscribe to Apple TV+ or an Apple TV channel, you can download TV shows and movies included with your subscription on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac.

Where to Stream Dickinson For Free?

Apple TV+ comes with a free trial period of seven days. Therefore, you can use this option to stream the show online for free. But after the trial run is over, you will need to pay a fee of $4.99 per month.

