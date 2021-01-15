Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Downfalls High’ is a movie that has been dubbed as a unique musical experience. The film is an amalgamation of a feature, music videos, and homage to the 1980s. However, noting these uncertain times when most of our readers are accessing tv and cinema from the comforts of their homes, we understand why you are here. You might be wondering: how to watch ‘Downfalls High’ online? Well, we will give you the answer, but before that, here is a brief synopsis of the movie.

What is Downfalls High About?

Helmed by Machine Gun Kelly and MOD SUN, ‘Downfalls High’ narrates the tale of a blooming romantic relationship between two high schoolers. The flick tells this story through Kelly’s album, ‘Tickets to My Downfall.’ We meet a teen named Phoenix (played by Chase “Lil Huddy” Hudson) and his girlfriend (essayed by Sydney Sweeney) as they struggle through the ups and downs at school. Filmed over a span of four days during Fall 2020, ‘Downfalls High’ is a combination of several music videos – embedded with a coming-of-age love story.

The concept is interesting since this is one of those rare projects that tell a narrative, which revolves around an album. ‘Downfalls High’ additionally features Travis Barker as the narrator and has appearances from Maggie Lindemann, Siickbrain, Omar Fedi, Trippie Redd, and Iann Dior. MOD SUN, who is in charge of the film’s score, has tweaked several numbers from the album, ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ so as to stick to the story’s tone and give a fresh experience to diehard fans of the collection.

Where to Stream Downfalls High Online?

‘Downfalls High’ was released on Friday, January 15, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, on Machine Gun Kelly’s official YouTube channel. You can stream the movie on the platform. You can also watch it on the film’s official website.

Where to Stream Downfalls High Online For Free?

If you have the YouTube app installed on your mobile device, you can catch the movie for free. You can also stream the flick without a fee on YouTube on your web browser.

