A gang of entitled millennials smashes rich people’s homes and steals their stuff to pay for their student loans and to “send a message” in Seth Savoy’s directorial debut film ‘Echo Boomers’. Set in 2013 Chicago, the film is inspired by true events in which a group of college students got together to rob the rich to support their degenerate lifestyle. The movie ‘Echo Boomers’ is a fun romp featuring a bunch of Robin Hood wannabes. Curious to know more about the plot of the film and where to stream it? We have all the information for you.

What is Echo Boomers About?

Lance is a recent college graduate struggling to find a nice job, as is the story with so many of the millennials. When Lance’s cousin invites him to Chicago with the promise of a lucrative job, Lance jumps at the chance. He follows his cousin and goes along for the ride with a group of similar-aged people who don cool-looking masks and break into a huge mansion to smash things up and rob the place blind. Initially shocked, Lance eventually joins the gang too, buying into the gang leader’s speeches about how their generation has been screwed over by the previous generations and that the echo boomers have no choice but to rob the filthy rich and pay their way to chase their dreams. Lots of chaotic smashing of things and vandalizing of big homes ensues.

Is Echo Boomers on Netflix?

‘Echo Boomers’ is not on Netflix but a fun similar watch is ‘The Bling Ring‘ that you can check out as an alternative.

Is Echo Boomers on Hulu?

‘Echo Boomers’ is not available on Hulu, but interested viewers can alternatively watch ‘Spring Breakers‘ and ‘American Animals‘ instead.

Is Echo Boomers on Amazon Prime?

‘Echo Boomers’ is not part of Amazon Prime’s content roster so far, but other good similar watches include ‘American Hustle‘ and ‘mid90s‘.

Where To Watch Echo Boomers Online?

‘Echo Boomers’ is available on the following VOD platforms to buy or rent on-demand – iTunes, Vudu, FandangoNow, Google Play.

How To Stream Echo Boomers For Free?

Sadly, this movie is not available to stream for free on any online platform so audiences will have to buy or rent ‘Echo Boomers’ on-demand if they want to watch. We always encourage our readers to pay for the content they consume.

