‘Fear of Rain’ is a psychological thriller that revolves around a schizophrenic girl who has hallucinations of vivid, terrifying scenes. The film directed by Castille Landon stars Madison Iseman as Rain Burroughs, who forms the film’s central character. The cast is supported by Katherine Heigl as Michelle Burroughs and Harry Connick Jr. as John Burroughs, Rain’s parents, and Israel Broussard as Caleb, Rain’s friend who believes her. With flavors from the horror genre and elements of any typical psychological thriller, the film promises an intense ride for audiences. Curious to find out more about ‘Fear of Rain’ and where you can stream it? Here’s what you need to know.

What is a Fear of Rain About?

‘Fear of Rain’ follows the trail of Rain Burroughs, who is living with schizophrenia. Terrifying hallucinations and vivid imagery of the same defines most of her episodes. Through a sudden turn of events, Rain starts suspecting her neighbor is involved in the sinister kidnapping of a child. She expresses her fears to Caleb, who seems to be the only person to believe her. However, there is a catch to that as well. Rain, aware of her circumstances, is not completely confident that Caleb is not just a fraction of her imagination. Thus a story dotted with mystery and revelations ensue, which also sheds light on the secrets Rain’s parents seem to be hiding.

Is Fear of Rain on Netflix?

‘Fear of Rain’ is not currently available on Netflix. But if you are interested in similar psychological thriller films, you can check out the TV show ‘Mindhunters.’ You also have the option of these films among many others available on Netflix: ‘Rebecca’ (a movie about a woman who is troubled by the “ghost” of her husband’s ex-wife) and ‘Zodiac’ (a thriller about the infamous Zodiac Killer)

Is Fear of Rain on Hulu?

‘Fear of Rain’ is not available to stream on Hulu. If you are looking for some alternate options in the psychological thriller genre, you can watch ‘The Forgotten’ (a movie about a grieving mother who seems to have hallucinated the existence of her son) and ‘Shirley’ where Elizabeth Moss plays the lead role of challenged author Shirley Jackson.

Is Fear of Rain on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘Fear of Rain’ is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime as a video on demand, which implies that you can pay to either rent or buy the movie and then stream it.

Where to Watch Fear of Rain Online?

You can either buy or rent ‘Fear of Rain’ on these VOD platforms- iTunes, Vudu, FandangoNOW, Google Play Movies, and Redbox.

How To Stream Fear of Rain For Free?

‘Fear of Rain’ is currently only available to buy online or on Blu-Ray or rent as VOD. It is not streaming on any platform that offers a free trial.

