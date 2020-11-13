Werner Herzog teams up with Cambridge professor Clive Oppenheimer in ‘Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds’ as they journey across the planet to check out different celestial bodies that crash-landed on the Earth, both in ancient times and in days more recent. Maintaining an exciting and wondrous narrative throughout the documentary, Herzog and Oppenheimer take the audience on an enthusiastic tour of the world’s greatest meteoric landing sites and the impact they made, starting with the one in Mexico that wiped out the entire dinosaur species and ending there as well. Curious to know what the documentary ‘Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds’ is about and where to stream it? Here’s everything you should know about this documentary.

What is Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds About?

Werner Herzog is known for his love of making exciting “man in nature” documentaries that make the audience feel insignificant and inconsequential in the face of such greater things as the universe. In ‘Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds’, he travels to different meteoric impact sites around the globe, Professor Clive Oppenheimer in tow, to speak to experts in the fields of archaeology, mythology, and space sciences, dryly musing the possibilities of alien existence.

Is Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds on Netflix?

‘Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds’ is not available on Netflix but fans of alien documentaries can watch ‘Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers‘ instead.

Is Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds on Hulu?

‘Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds’ is not on Hulu but interested viewers can try watching the equally riveting documentary ‘Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the Greatest Secret in Human History’.

Is Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds on Amazon Prime?

‘Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds’ is not on Amazon Prime, however, people who are looking to watch documentaries that speculate extraterrestrial life can check out ‘The Hidden Hand: Alien Contact and the Government Cover-up‘ or ‘Travis – The True Story Of Travis Walton‘.

Where To Watch Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds Online?

Audiences can stream the documentary film ‘Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds’ on Apple TV+. You need to have an active Apple TV+ subscription to be able to watch this film.

How To Stream Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds For Free?

Currently, there is no way to watch ‘Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds’ for free because Apple TV+ does not offer a free trial of its streaming services unless you are buying a new Apple device. It’s always preferable to pay for the content that you consume.

Read More: Best Conspiracy Theory Documentaries on Netflix