Christopher Landon’s latest directorial entry (under the Blumhouse banner) is a slasher horror-comedy that is buckets of fun and blood. ‘Freaky’ follows the twisted story of Millie, a meek and awkward 17-year-old girl who is almost invisible at her high school (except for when she is getting bullied). ‘Freaky’ mashes up the fun and laughs of a classic body-swap trope with the horror of a great slasher film. The title is obviously a play on the body-swap comedy ‘Freaky Friday’. Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn star spectacularly in this genre-bending horror-comedy that does not shy away from racking up a substantial body count. Curious to know more about the plot of ‘Freaky’ and where you can stream it? We have got you covered.

What is Freaky About?

Millie Kessler is the kind of awkward-teen-girl-on-the-sidelines that would be one of the first ones to die if her life was a horror film. When she is lamentably attacked by the town’s terrifying serial killer, the Blissfield Butcher, things get weird (or “freaky”) and Millie wakes up to find that she’s not dead but somehow inhabiting the hulking body of the Butcher. As Millie realizes that she only has 24 hours to reverse the body-swap before the change becomes permanent, the Butcher (now in Millie’s body) goes on a killing spree, hell-bent on keeping the nimble body of a teenage girl. Butcher-bodied Millie and her high school friends have to race against time to stop the killing machine that is the teen-girl-Butcher.

Is Freaky on Netflix?

‘Freaky’ is not on Netflix but fans of the horror-comedy sub-genre can instead watch ‘The Babysitter‘, ‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen‘, and ‘Little Evil‘.

Is Freaky on Hulu?

‘Freaky’ is not currently streaming on Hulu but other titles that can be watched as good alternatives are ‘Happy Death Day 2U‘ and ‘Ready or Not‘.

Is Freaky on Amazon Prime?

‘Freaky’ is not yet available to watch on Amazon Prime. As an alternative black comedy, interested audiences can stream ‘House of 1000 Corpses‘ instead.

Where To Watch Freaky Online?

‘Freaky’ will be available on all video-on-demand channels like FandangoNOW, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube. You can even pre-order it on iTunes.

How To Stream Freaky For Free?

Currently, it is not possible to stream ‘Freaky’ for free as it is not available on any of the major streaming platforms that offer a free trial. ‘Freaky’ is presently only available to buy or rent on iTunes, as stated above. We always encourage our readers to pay for the content they are consuming.

