‘His Dark Materials’ is a critically-acclaimed fantasy TV series that follows the adventures of an orphan girl from an alternate world and her race to outrun the dark forces that want to destroy her. Season 2 of ‘His Dark Materials’ has a better, tauter narrative and a more exciting and soulful storyline than Season 1. The epic fantasy’s second season has been better received by critics than Season 1. Curious to know what ‘His Dark Materials’ is about and where you can stream Season 2? Here is all the information you need.

What is His Dark Materials About?

In Lyra’s world or alternate reality, humans form strong bonds with creatures called daemons (manifestations of the human soul in animal form) and there are witches in existence also. When Lyra, who is an orphan growing up in the care of the Jordan College in Oxford, discovers the existence of other worlds and her true parentage, she becomes a key player in a dark, high-stakes plot that involves many missing children and her own parents, who want to kill each other.

Is His Dark Materials Season 2 on Netflix?

No, ‘His Dark Materials’ Season 2 is not on Netflix but interested viewers can instead watch ‘The Witcher‘, ‘The Order‘, and ‘Warrior Nun‘, all of which have similar elements of other-worldly mysticism.

Is His Dark Materials Season 2 on Hulu?

Yes, Hulu subscribers who have HBO added to their plans can stream ‘His Dark Materials’ Season 2 on Hulu. Check it out HERE.

Is His Dark Materials Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

Yes, for Amazon Prime members, ‘His Dark Materials’ is available to stream but that’s only if you have HBO Max added to your Prime subscription. Click HERE to watch.

Where To Watch His Dark Materials Season 2 Online?

Interested audiences can watch ‘His Dark Materials’ (both seasons) on HBO Max.

How To Stream His Dark Materials Season 2 For Free?

HBO Max offers a free trial for 7 days to first-time subscribers so if you have never had an HBO Max account, you can sign up for the free trial and then watch ‘His Dark Materials’ free of charge. Even for Amazon Prime and Hulu, HBO Max offers the first 7 days free. Regardless of this, we always encourage our readers to pay for the content they are consuming.

