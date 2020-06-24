‘Into the Wild‘ is a movie that everyone must watch at least once. Written, directed, and co-produced by Sean Penn, it feels as if it is a love letter to America, its landscape, and life itself. It is one of those slice-of-life tales that is born out of unflinching reality but morphs into a profoundly surreal piece of art.

‘Into the Wild’ is based on a non-fiction book of the same name by Jon Krakauer which, in turn, is based on a true story. The role of the lead character is essayed by Emile Hirsch. Some of the other cast members include Kristen Stewart, Marcia Gay Harden, and Hal Holbrook. The 2007 film was nominated for two Academy Awards: Best Editing and Best Supporting Actor.

What is Into the Wild About?

‘Into the Wild’ follows the journey of a young man named Christopher McCandless. Having recently graduated, McCandless decides to go on a nomadic journey and settle in Alaska, living off the land. He wishes to leave material possessions, civilization, and society behind due to a troubled home. Along the way, he meets some extremely interesting people and faces some unique challenges.

Is Into the Wild on Netflix?

Netflix is unquestionably the king of streaming platforms. The service boasts of an impressive library of movies and television series, a good chunk of which are Netflix originals. Netflix has become one of those ultra-popular brands whose name has become an everyday verb, proving just how successful its marketing has been. ‘Into the Wild’ is one of the many quality productions that can be streamed with a Netflix subscription.

Is Into the Wild on Hulu?

Hulu is one of the fastest-growing streaming services and is steadily beefing up its library with some extremely successful original productions. Apart from a catalog of movies and television series, Hulu also offers a live TV service, helping it differentiate itself from competitors. Unfortunately, ‘Into the Wild’ cannot be watched on Hulu with a standard subscription. However, if you have a Starz add on, the movie can be streamed on Hulu. You can buy the Starz add-on for $8.99 a month.

Is Into the Wild on Prime Video?

Apart from Hulu and Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video also holds a place among the top streaming services. Some Amazon Originals have managed to strike a chord with both, users and critics. Moreover, Amazon’s streaming service also has various other third-party titles. There are multiple ways to watch ‘Into the Wild’ on Amazon Prime Video. It can be watched using a Starz add-on which costs $8.99 a month. Moreover, the movie can also be rented for $3.99 or bought for $9.99 on the streaming service.

Where Can I Watch Into the Wild Online?

Apart from the ‘big 3’ streaming services, ‘Into the Wild’ can also be streamed on Starz. Additionally, the film can be rented for $3.99 or bought for $14.99 on the iTunes store. Another place to rent/buy ‘Into the Wild’ would be Vudu.

Is Into the Wild Available on DVD or Blu-Ray?

If you are someone who likes to own movies physically, then there is some good news. DVD, Blu-Ray and HD DVD copies of ‘Into the Wild’ can be purchased here.

Can I Stream Into the Wild For Free?

The Cinemaholic encourages its readers to pay for the art that they consume. However, there are some legal ways to watch ‘Into the Wild’ for free. If you do not have a Netflix subscription, you can get their one-month free trial to watch the movie without paying a dime (remember to cancel your subscription before the trial ends). Apart from that, a Starz, Amazon Prime (with Starz add-on), or Hulu (with Starz add-on) free trial can also give you free access to ‘Into the Wild.’

