In ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ a small-time career criminal swears allegiance to the FBI and turns informant in order to escape jail time. He infiltrates the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in the late 1960s and supplies the FBI with crucial information that ultimately helps them take down an African-American man who had the power to unite people from different cultures and who the racist feds saw as a dangerous radical. Directed by Shaka King and also co-written and co-produced, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ is a jolting, powerful film that tells an important story from the civil rights movement in 1960s Chicago. Curious to know more about the plot and where you can stream it? Here’s all you need.

What is Judas and the Black Messiah About?

In 1969, the local State Attorney’s office collaborated with the Chicago PD and the FBI in order to shoot and kill black activist leader Fred Hampton in what was ruled a “justifiable homicide” but is now widely regarded as a brutal assassination. They murdered Fred Hampton simply because he heralded the winds of change with his rousing speeches of social equality and non-aggressive, non-violent methodology that was uniting the masses together in a joint cause.

The Black Panthers saw him as a revolutionary. The FBI saw him as a terrorist. This is a story (based on real events) about how William O’Neal, who Fred called a friend, betrayed the Panthers and their noble cause and helped the law enforcement in their discrimination-fueled vendetta against Fred and his dissenting associates.

Is Judas and the Black Messiah on Netflix?

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ is not available to stream on Netflix. Interested audiences looking for something similar to watch can check out ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7‘ instead. It’s also set against the same backdrop – Chicago, 1969 – and follows the riveting courtroom trial of seven defendants charged by the federal government with conspiracy when all they did was protest the Vietnam War.

Is Judas and the Black Messiah on Hulu?

No, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ is not on Hulu. However, fans of such anti-racism cinema should alternatively watch ‘12 Years a Slave‘ and ‘If Beale Street Could Talk.’ These films highlight the social injustices in our discrimination-laden world.

Is Judas and the Black Messiah on Amazon Prime?

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ is presently not available on Amazon Prime, but people looking for something similar to watch should try films like ‘One Night in Miami‘ and ‘The Report.’

Where To Watch Judas and the Black Messiah Online?

Starting February 12, 2021, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ is available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days only. This is a limited time digital release, and the movie will not be available after March 15, 2021, so make sure you see it within the 31-day window.

How To Stream Judas and the Black Messiah For Free?

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ is not available for free streaming anywhere as of right now. It is only being released in theatres and on HBO Max for 31 days (starting February 12), as stated above. We always encourage our readers to help support the cinematic arts by paying for the content they consume.

