With a series of loosely connected movies, the DC Animated Movie Universe has finally reached its conclusion with an explosive new installment ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War.’ The movie features an epic battle between the Justice League and Darkseid and even draws subtle connective threads with all the previous installments of the series. If you’re DC fan and you still haven’t watched it yet, refer to our list of all the streaming platforms where you can watch it right away.

What is Justice League Dark: Apokolips War About?

After Darkseid begins to take over every planet in the universe, the Justice League plans to bring an end to his rule along with its new members—John Constantine, his girlfriend Zatanna, and Lex Luthor. But things don’t go as planned and their own scheme backfires on them. Darkseid stays a step ahead of them and crushes them with his army of “Paradooms”. After killing many of them and enslaving the others, Darkseid finally takes over Earth. Even after all of his abilities are sucked out of him, Clark Kent decides to re-establish a team of the remaining Justice League members. With a new plan, the team sets out to defeat Darkseid before it’s too late.

Is Justice League Dark: Apokolips War on Netflix?

Subscribers of Netflix have a whole lot of animated content to choose from. Be it standalone movies, anime, or adult animated shows, Netflix has it all. Unfortunately, ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ is not available on the streamer yet.

Is Justice League Dark: Apokolips War on Hulu?

Fans of the ‘Justice League’ are in luck as the entire ‘Justice League Action‘ animated series is available on the platform. And although ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ hasn’t reached it yet, it is possible that Hulu will add it to its repository soon. Till then, you can check out other great animated movies on Hulu.

Is Justice League Dark: Apokolips War on Disney Plus?

Despite being new to the world of streaming, ‘Disney Plus’ is now starting to offer content that you probably won’t find other streaming platforms, especially when it comes to all the superhero-centric content that it brims with. Even so, ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ is not yet available on it.

Is Justice League Dark: Apokolips War on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers have access to some of the most visually captivating animated movies like ‘Ernest & Celestine‘ and ‘Wonder Park.’ ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ is not available on the platform yet but if you have a Prime subscription, you can still satiate your cravings for superhero films with all the other great options available on the platform.

Can I Stream Justice League Dark: Apokolips War Online?

The good news for anyone who wants to watch ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’online is that you can rent the movie on Amazon, Apple Store, and Vudu at a very minimal fare of 5.99$. Moreover, at a slightly higher fee, you can also have lifetime access to the film on the same platforms.

Where Can I Watch Justice League Dark: Apokolips War For Free?

For now, no legit streaming service is offering ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ for free, but you can still refer to the links above and rent it a very nominal fee.