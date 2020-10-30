‘Justin Bieber: Next Chapter’ is a 30-minute YouTube Originals special program that is a follow-up to the YouTube docuseries ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’ that follows the making of his album “Changes”. This 30-minute one-off documentary shows the popstar opening up about his year 2020 and quarantining with wife Hailey Bieber. Curious to know more about the documentary short and where to stream it? We’ve got your back.

What is Justin Bieber: Next Chapter About?

‘Justin Bieber: Next Chapter’ is a 30-minute documentary that sees the 26-year-old heartthrob talking about his spending quality time with his wife Hailey Bieber during the COVID-19 quarantine. He also talks about his struggles with mental health issues, dealing with haters, and finding his individuality and confidence. Bieber, in a solemnly sincere manner, tells fans to value themselves as they are because their individuality is precious and something to be celebrated. He says, “Who you are is enough.” The one-off YouTube program will mostly focus on how the “Baby” singer spent his quarantine.

Is Justin Bieber: Next Chapter on Netflix?

‘Justin Bieber: Next Chapter’ is not on Netflix but a lot of similar biographical documentaries about musicians are available to stream on Netflix, like ‘Miss Americana: Taylor Swift‘ and ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two‘.

Is Justin Bieber: Next Chapter on Hulu?

‘Justin Bieber: Next Chapter’ is not streaming on Hulu but alternative options include Amy Winehouse’s biographical documentary ‘Amy‘, and ‘Janis: Little Girl Blue‘.

Is Justin Bieber: Next Chapter on Amazon Prime?

While ‘Justin Bieber: Next Chapter’ is not available to stream on Amazon Prime Videos, fans of Bieber can watch an earlier documentary from the star, ‘Justin Bieber: Never Say Never‘.

Where To Watch Justin Bieber: Next Chapter Online?

‘Justin Bieber: Next Chapter’ is only going to stream on YouTube in a one-off event, releasing on his YouTube channel on October 30, 2020, 12:00 pm Eastern Time.

How To Stream Justin Bieber: Next Chapter For Free?

Being a one-off special event, YouTube will be airing this documentary on October 30, 2020, at 12pm ET, on Bieber’s YouTube Channel. Viewers who have YouTube Premium will be able to watch it for free. If you don’t have YouTube Premium, you can sign up here for a 30-day free trial.

