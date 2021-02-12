In Robin Wright’s ‘Land,’ a woman leaves behind her life of privilege to take on the harsh wilderness, hoping to soothe the pain of a profound personal loss. Wright has both acted in and directed the insightful and poignant ‘Land.’ The film is a solid story of love, loss, and friendship. Demián Bichir also stars in Wright’s directorial debut. Curious to know more about the plot of ‘Land’ and where you can stream it? Here is everything you need to know.

What is Land About?

A lone hunter in the cold, harsh wilderness of the Rockies finds and befriends a grieving lawyer who is on the brink of death. Robin Wright plays the lawyer, Edee, who has suffered a great personal loss and is utterly depressed. Bichir portrays the hunter who teaches Edee how to survive in the wilderness. With their newfound friendship, they heal each other, and the surrounding nature works as a salve to Edee’s emotional wounds, slowly ebbing the pain of her past away. She nearly dies in the wilderness before she finds herself.

Is Land on Netflix?

‘Land’ is not available to stream on Netflix, but viewers looking for something similar should check out movies such as ‘Tallulah‘ (a woman kidnaps a baby and pretends it’s hers in order to find her ex-boyfriend) and ‘All the Bright Places‘ (a high school boy helps a girl in his class overcome her grief by offering his resolute friendship).

Is Land on Hulu?

‘Land’ is currently not streaming on Hulu. But interested viewers can alternatively watch similar films such as ‘Diane‘ (a woman with a troubled past finds redemption) and ‘Things To Come‘ (a philosophy professor re-examines her life after an unforeseen divorce).

Is Land on Amazon Prime?

‘Land’ is not available to stream on Amazon Prime as of now. However, people looking to watch something similar should stream ‘Wildlike‘ (a runaway girl forms an unlikely bond in the Alaskan wilderness).

Where To Watch Land Online?

‘Land’ is only hitting the theatres right now and is not available on digital platforms yet. We will update this space as and when the movie releases on streaming platforms.

How To Stream Land For Free?

Presently, ‘Land’ is not available for free streaming anywhere. The only way to watch this film as of now is to go to a movie theater. You can check for tickets here.

