In the popular Japanese anime series, ‘Log Horizon’, thousands of players get stuck inside an online role-playing game as their in-game avatars, and a reclusive gamer has to form an alliance with the other players in order to try and navigate the multiple challenges of the dangerous game. ‘Log Horizon’ is a sci-fi fantasy anime with exciting storylines and engaging characters. It is based on the novel series that’s written by Mamare Touno and illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara. Curious to know more about the plot of ‘Log Horizon’ and where you can stream the third season, ‘Log Horizon: Entaku Houkai’ or ‘Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table’? We’ve got all the information right here.

What is Log Horizon About?

Elder Tales, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, has become wildly popular by its eleventh expansion pack. But during the installation of its twelfth expansion package, “Cultivate the Noosphere,” thirty thousand players in Japan are transported inside the game and become trapped in the form of their avatars. Among them is the socially-awkward gamer Shiroe, who prefers to be a recluse. But to be able to survive in a world that’s full of monsters and other perils, he forms a society called “Log Horizon” with a diverse group of other players.

Is Log Horizon Season 3 on Netflix?

‘Log Horizon’ season 3 is not streaming on Netflix in the United States. Netflix subscribers who live in France can stream ‘Log Horizon‘ on Netflix France. Viewers in the U.S. can alternatively check out ‘Sword Art Online‘, a similar anime.

Is Log Horizon Season 3 on Hulu?

‘Log Horizon’ season 3 is not yet available on Hulu, but interested audiences can catch up on the second season that is available on the popular streaming platform. Additionally, you can also watch the similarly themed anime series, ‘No Game No Life‘.

Is Log Horizon Season 3 on Amazon Prime?

‘Log Horizon’ is not available to stream on Amazon Prime. As an alternate viewing option, you can try watching ‘Saekano – How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend‘ instead.

Where To Watch Log Horizon Season 3 Online?

‘Log Horizon’ season 3 (‘Destruction of the Round Table’) is streaming on Funimation. If you have a Funimation subscription, then you can watch the show at no additional cost. All previous seasons of ‘Log Horizon’ are also available to buy or rent as VOD on Google Play, iTunes, and YouTube.

How To Stream Log Horizon Season 3 For Free?

Funimation offers a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers so you can simply sign up for a new account and watch some episodes of ‘Log Horizon’ for free. Once your free trial is up then your card would be charged for the paid monthly subscription so remember to cancel your Funimation account if you don’t want to get charged after 14 days. We do recommend that you pay for the content you consume.

Read More: Anime Like Log Horizon