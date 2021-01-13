‘Married at First Sight’ is Lifetime’s reality television series based on a Danish series of the same name, called ‘Gift Ved Første Blik.’ The wildly popular show, which has spawned multiple spin-offs, follows a weird structure. What happens here is, matchmakers use the social sciences to match complete strangers. Well, because of its strange yet addictive premise, ‘Married at First Sight’ has been renewed repeatedly and enjoys a massive fanbase. Now, do you wish to catch up on this series online? Well, we have you covered!

What is Married at First Sight About?

Each season of ‘Married at First Sight’ introduces us to a bunch of singles who are matched with their respective spouses by experts. The twist? The stars have never met their partners until now. They see each other only at the altar. Now, after saying the vows, the newlyweds embark on a honeymoon and spend time with each other in shared lodgings. Toward the end, they need to make a decision — move on or stay married.

Is Married at First Sight on Hulu?

Yes! You are in luck. Seasons 4 to 9 are currently streaming on Hulu. If you are a newbie to this series and watch to have a quick refresher, pick any one of the subscription packages on Hulu and get started!

Is Married at First Sight on Amazon Prime Video?

You are in luck again! Several of the already released seasons are available on Amazon Prime Video. You have the option to either rent or buy single episodes or full seasons.

Is Married at First Sight on Netflix?

No. But Netflix has added so many interesting dating shows in its catalog. One of them that is quite close to ‘Married at First Sight’ in terms of the overall concept is ‘Love is Blind.’ The reality series follows singles who decide to propose to their special someone without ever seeing them.

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Online?

You can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ by tuning to Lifetime as and when new episodes are released on the channel. If you have a tv provider’s login, you can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on multiple live-streaming platforms like Philo TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. You can even catch the show on Hoopla and Pluto TV. Finally, you can rent or buy episodes or seasons on Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu.

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Online For Free?

Most of the live-streaming services and platforms like Hulu offer free trials for a certain time span. However, once this period is over, you need to pay the required subscription fee. Other than that, there is no viable option to stream ‘Married at First Sight’ for free.

