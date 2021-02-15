‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ is a reality TV show filmed in a documentary. Avid fans of ‘Outlander’ may recognize the two primary hosts of this TV show. They are Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, who played the roles of Jamie Fraser and Dougal MacKenzie/ Buck MacKenzie in ‘Outlander.’ The show can also be referred to as a travel show given the primary premise, which is the consequence of two friends who set out for an adventure to explore their native country. If you are curious to find out more about this show and how and where you can watch it, we may just have the answers to your questions.

What is Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham About?

The central objective of ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ is to show the audience the “incredible history and tradition” the ancient country of Scotland holds. Audiences travel across the country’s beautiful landscapes with the two travel partners as they delve deep into their heritage. In between locations, Heughan and McTavish drive an RV or van and chatter about the place they had been and the place they are visiting next. The episodes are categorized on which aspect of the culture they focus on in it. For example, the first episode is on the food and drinks of Scotland. They taste the different cuisines and the local drinks and comment on them. The first season of the series has eight episodes.

Is Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham on Netflix?

Unfortunately ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ is not on Netflix yet. However, if you are interested in similar celebrity travel shows, you can check out ‘Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip,’ where celebrity chef and auto enthusiast travels across Italy, France, and Germany to explore the cuisines and the cars in these countries. You can also go for ‘Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father’ that follows the trip of a father-son duo trying to mend their relationship.

Is Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham on Hulu?

No, ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ is not yet available on Hulu. But, you can watch the 2017 movie ‘The Time of Their Lives’ and the 2020 movie ‘Braking for Whales’ if you are interested in road trip movies.

Is Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ is available on Amazon Prime but not in the conventional subscription way. For this, you have to opt for Starz as an add-on via Prime Video.

Where to Watch Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham Online?

You can watch ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ through Starz subscription both on the website and on the mobile app. You can also get a subscription to Xfinity. Other than these, the show is available to buy or rent on DirecTV and Google Play.

How To Stream Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham For Free?

Both Starz and Amazon Prime allow a 7-day free trial, which you can opt for to watch the show for free for seven days.

Read More: Best Travel Shows