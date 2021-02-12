Written and directed by singer/songwriter Sia, her directorial debut ‘Music’ tells the heartfelt story of a recovery addict taking care of her teenage half-sister who is on the autism spectrum. It’s a touching narrative that highlights themes of family, companionship and finding one’s voice. The film stars Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler, and Leslie Odom Jr. in the main roles. While the critics have praised Kate Hudson’s acting, the film has overall received mostly lukewarm reviews because activists on the spectrum find it misguided and patronizing. Curious to know more about the plot of ‘Music’ and where you can stream it? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Music About?

Tragedy strikes, and Zu, newly back on the sober wagon, becomes the sole guardian of her half-sister, a girl named Music, who is on the autism spectrum. Free-spirited Zu, who had been estranged from her family for years, struggles with the responsibility of her sister as she is barely able to take care of her own self. But a friendly neighbor proves to be a great help. Zu and Music take time to get to know each other better and ultimately become a family.

Is Music on Netflix?

‘Music’ is not available to stream on Netflix. People looking for something similar should check out ‘The Fundamentals of Caring‘ instead. It’s about a surly, young recluse who becomes friends with his caregiver and goes on a road trip with him. If you’re specifically looking for something that portrays the struggles of people on the autism spectrum, then give the TV series ‘Atypical‘ a try.

Is Music on Hulu?

‘Music’ is not streaming on Hulu presently, but interested viewers looking for similar family-themed films can alternatively watch ‘Two Weeks‘ and ‘Braking For Whales,’ both movies where estranged siblings come together to work out their issues.

Is Music on Amazon Prime?

‘Music’ is not currently streaming on Amazon Prime, but fans of family dramas can alternatively watch similar movies like ‘Blackbird‘ and ‘The Goldfinch.’

Where To Watch Music Online?

You can watch ‘Music’ on the following VOD platforms by renting or purchasing it – iTunes, Vudu, FandangoNOW, and Redbox.

How To Stream Music For Free?

‘Music’ is not available for free streaming on any of the online platforms as of now. The only way to watch it is to either rent or purchase the film on the aforementioned websites.

