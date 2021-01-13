‘My 600-lb Life’ is TLC’s reality television series that has progressed to be a massive hit since its premiere in 2012. As the name suggests, the show introduces us to morbidly obese individuals, who weigh at least 600 pounds at the beginning of each episode. The featured stars try to cut down their weight to a healthy level, and the show documents their entire journey. In their quest, they take the help of Houston-based surgeon Younan Nowzaradan, AKA Dr. Now. He guides the individuals by prescribing a strict diet plan and, depending on their progress, advises them to undergo gastric bypass surgery or not. Well, ‘My 600-lb Life’ is definitely an inspirational watch for people struggling with weight gain. And if you have not checked out the series yet, our article will help you out with the options to catch the show online.

What is My 600-lb Life About?

‘My 600-lb Life’ was originally conceptualized as a five-part miniseries. However, owing to the positive response received by the project, TLC decided to launch it as a full-fledged reality show. Over each episode, we follow one morbidly obese individual who seeks the help of Dr. Now to get him/her back on track. While some journeys end in success, others not so much. But in the latter case, where a patient is not approved for the weight-loss surgery, Dr. Now helps out the individual in sticking to a disciplined lifestyle so that s/he can eventually lead a healthier life.

Is My 600-lb Life on Hulu?

No. ‘My 600-lb Life’ is not available with a regular Hulu subscription. However, TLC can be streamed live through a variety of different live-TV services such as Hulu + Live TV, which offers a free trial to new customers.

Is My 600-lb Life on Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, you are in luck! You can rent or buy single episodes or entire seasons of ‘My 600-lb Life’ on Amazon Prime Video.

Is My 600-lb Life on Netflix?

Unfortunately not. But if you wish to watch similar shows that focus on taking care of your lifestyle, then you can check our list of the best health documentaries on Netflix.

Where to Stream My 600-lb Life Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘My 600-lb Life’ if you have a cable connection by tuning in to TLC as and when they are released on the channel. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. If you don’t have cable, you can live-stream the episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming devices through subscription services such as DirecTV, FuboTV, PhiloTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Otherwise, you have the option to rent or buy episodes on iTunes, Google Play, and Microsoft Store.

Where to Stream My 600-lb Life Online For Free?

Most of the live-streaming services offer free trials for a certain time span. However, once this period is over, you need to pay the required subscription fee. Other than that, there is no viable option to stream ‘My 600-lb Life’ for free.

