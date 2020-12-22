‘News of the World’ is a western drama film, helmed by Paul Greengrass as the writer and director. It is the movie adaptation of the 2016-published eponymous novel, penned by Paulette Jiles. The story revolves around a Civil War veteran (played by Tom Hanks) who sets out on a mission to reunite a young girl, who has been abducted by natives, with her family. Upon its release, the poignant film opened to positive reviews, garnering praise for its grounded approach, emotional writing, and bittersweet, comforting concept. If you wish to give this Tom Hanks starrer a watch, we have you covered!

What is News of The World About?

‘News of the World’ has been outlined in its official synopsis as follows: “A widowed Civil War veteran agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, despite the girl’s wish to remain with her captors. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home.” The movie introduces us to Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a Texan who travels the wilderness, delivering news of the world to the various inhabitants. This is when he meets a young girl who has been kidnapped by a local tribe. He then decides to reunite her with her last-remaining family members.

Is News of The World on Netflix?

Yes, for international viewers, ‘News of the World’ will drop on Netflix, most probably sometime in 2021. We will add the exact date as and when it becomes available. Unfortunately, for the US audience, the movie will start playing in theaters on December 25, 2020, and it won’t be available on the streamer. If you wish to watch the flick in a cinema near you, you can check out this link for your preferred times and tickets.

Is News of The World on Hulu?

No, ‘News of the World’ is not on Hulu. But for fans of Tom Hanks, we have a good alternative. You can check out his masterpiece, ‘Angels & Demons’, which is streaming on the platform right now.

Is News of The World on Amazon Prime Video?

No, ‘News of The World’ is not on Amazon Prime Video either. But you can definitely watch another gem from Tom Hanks on the platform. ‘The Da Vinci Code’ is currently available on the streamer.

Where to Stream News of The World Online?

As of now, ‘News of the World’ is not available to stream online on any platform since it can only be seen in theatres. The only way, as of now, is to watch this film is by booking your tickets here.

Where to Stream News of The World For Free?

Currently, ‘News of the World’ is not available for free streaming. Anyways, we always advise you to pay for the content you consume.

Read More: Where To Stream Fatale?