A woman who lost everything in the recession travels all across America, dwelling in a van in ‘Nomadland’, a definite frontrunner for the Oscars this year and one of 2020’s best films. Written and directed by filmmaker Chloé Zhao, this poetic masterpiece of a movie has already garnered critical acclaim and is the recipient of honors and awards such as the People’s Choice at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Golden Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival. Zhao perfectly captures the beauty of an untethered life and also highlights the sadness that such an unmoored existence on the road can hide underneath the charm. ‘Nomadland’ stars the supremely talented Frances McDormand. Curious to know more about the plot of ‘Nomadland’ and where you can stream it? Here’s all you need to know.

What is Nomadland About?

Fern, a woman in her sixties, loses everything when the main industry in her small factory town is shut down, setting off an economic crisis that wipes the town off the map. Fern’s husband also dies, leaving her all alone and houseless. Fern takes to living in a van and traveling the country while looking for seasonal jobs. She becomes friends with some of the other “nomads” she meets along the way, all of who have interesting life stories to tell.

Is Nomadland on Netflix?

Netflix has a huge repository of deeply entrancing and thought-provoking drama films like this one, but ‘Nomadland’ is not part of Netflix’s current content roster. If you enjoy such absorbing and stimulating drama films, then you will like these alternatives that are available to stream on Netflix – ‘The Florida Project‘, ‘And Breathe Normally‘, and ‘A Single Man‘.

Is Nomadland on Hulu?

‘Nomadland’ is not available to stream on Hulu. People looking for something similar in terms of entertainment can try watching alternatives such as ‘She Dies Tomorrow‘, ‘Luce‘, and ‘Babyteeth‘.

Is Nomadland on Amazon Prime?

‘Nomadland’ is not yet part of Amazon Prime’s extensive collection of cinematic masterpieces. You can instead watch ‘Uncle Frank‘, ‘The Goldfinch‘, and ‘Chemical Hearts’.

Where To Watch Nomadland Online?

‘Nomadland’ is currently not available to watch online. The movie is awaiting its theatrical release post which it will be made available digitally on most VOD platforms. ‘Nomadland’ is scheduled for a February 2021 release.

How To Stream Nomadland For Free?

As of right now, ‘Nomadland’ is not available for free streaming anywhere. This movie is yet to be released theatrically. We will update this space with free streaming options as and when the film becomes available.

Read More: Best Road Trip Movies