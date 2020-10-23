‘On the Rocks’ is a story about a young mother who is suddenly faced with doubts about her marriage. She then teams up with her playboy of a dad to tail her suspicious husband. Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola, it is a beautiful tale that paints a detailed, colorful picture of New York City. Additionally, the drama focuses on generational clashes and the intricacies of modern relationships.

‘On the Rocks’ had its world premiere at the 2020 New York Film Festival, following which it was given a limited theatrical release. But with people going increasingly digital, fans might want to check out the online options for streaming the flick. Well, let us get started.

What is On The Rocks About?

Meet Laura (Rashida Jones) who believes that she is in the perfect married relationship. However, eventually, she notices that her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) has lately started coming home late — after meeting a new colleague in his office. Of course, the suspicion is a natural reaction in Laura’s mind. So, she seeks the help of her charming and impulsive dad, Felix (Bill Murray), to salvage the situation. Felix recommends that they should investigate Dean. Therefore, the father-daughter duo starts scouring the streets of New York at night, to follow Dean, and slowly, start exploring their own dynamic.

Is On The Rocks on Netflix?

Sadly, ‘On the Rocks’ is not available on Netflix. But if you want to check out a very similar title that is a humorous, emotional take on the father-daughter relationship, you can give a watch to ‘What a Girl Wants’ — which is currently available on the streamer.

Is On The Rocks on Hulu?

No. ‘On the Rocks’ is not streaming on Hulu and we doubt if it will ever drop on the platform. The film is an Apple TV+ exclusive and hence, its online availability is limited.

Is On The Rocks on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, ‘On the Rocks’ is not available to stream on Amazon Prime Video either. But on a similar note, you can check out ‘Instant Family’. This heartfelt and candid movie is a wonderful exploration of the challenges of parenthood. Starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne as foster parents to three kids, the story follows the couple as they navigate responsibilities, without even knowing what they are doing — most of the time. You can watch the movie here.

Where To Watch On The Rocks Online?

‘On the Rocks’ is exclusively available on AppleTV+. If you are a new subscriber, you can use the option of a seven-day free trial on the platform. Once your one week is over, the service costs $4.99/month. If you own an Apple device, you can also redeem a free year of AppleTV+, within 90 days of purchase.

Where To Stream On The Rocks For Free?

The only free-streaming alternative for ‘On the Rocks’ is to use up the seven-days free trial on Apple TV+ — provided you are a new subscriber. But you should always pay for the content you consume. Apple TV+ can be watched on any Apple TV app, which is pre-installed on all Apple devices. You can additionally stream Apple TV+ on streaming platforms, smart TVs, and AirPlay-enabled TVs with the Apple TV app.

Read More: On the Rocks Ending, Explained