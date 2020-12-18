Four prolific African-American men – Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke – meet in a Miami hotel room to celebrate Ali’s title win in February 1964 and discuss the heavy-duty responsibility of being influential black men during the pivotal American Civil Rights Movement. ‘One Night in Miami’ marks the directorial debut of Regina King and is based on the eponymous stage play Kemp Powers. The movie takes a casually intimate look at four icons of the modern world – African-American legends who all excelled in their respective fields and played important roles in elevating a long-oppressed community. Curious to know more about ‘One Night in Miami’ and where you can stream it? We’ve got you covered.

What is One Night in Miami About?

Four larger-than-life icons who are also close personal friends meet up in a hotel room in Miami in 1964 and discuss what it’s like being a black man of influence and success in a time when America is going through a cultural awakening and their long-persecuted community is starting to stand up for their rights. These men are all legendary icons in modern history – Malcolm X, Cassius Clay (before he was Muhammad Ali), Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke – and this powerful film hinges on these figures’ reflections on their individual legacies.

Is One Night in Miami on Netflix?

‘One Night in Miami’ is not available to stream on Netflix, but interested viewers looking for something similar to watch can check out ‘Moonlight‘ and ‘First Match‘ instead.

Is One Night in Miami on Hulu?

‘One Night in Miami’ is not on Hulu but there are similar films that you can stream, such as ‘Luce‘, ‘Nina‘, and ‘Sorry To Bother You‘.

Is One Night in Miami on Amazon Prime?

‘One Night in Miami’ is an Amazon Prime Original movie and will be available to stream on Prime Videos starting January 15, 2021. In the meantime, you can also check out these titles – ‘Black Cop‘ and ‘Barbershop‘.

Where To Watch One Night in Miami Online?

‘One Night in Miami’ will enjoy a limited theatrical release on December 25, 2020, following which it will be released on Amazon Prime at the aforementioned date. As of now, the movie is not available to stream anywhere else.

How To Stream One Night in Miami For Free?

‘One Night in Miami’ is presently not available for free streaming. After it is digitally released, you can potentially watch this film for free if you have never before subscribed to Amazon Prime. Amazon Prime offers its first-time customers a 30-day free trial when they sign up. So to watch ‘One Night in Miami’ without paying a cent, you will have to wait till it releases on January 15, 2021, and then sign up for Prime membership to start your month-long free trial.

